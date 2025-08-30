Phoenix Mercury Clinch 2025 WNBA Playoff Berth
Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury clinched a spot in the 2025 WNBA Playoffs, following a win tonight by the Atlanta Dream. It marks the franchise's 19th all-time playoff appearance, second straight and 15th in the last 17 seasons.
Tickets for Round 1 go on sale on Thursday, September 4 at 1 p.m. PT at phxmerc.com/tix.
WNBA Playoffs begin on Sunday, September 14. Under the WNBA's new playoff format for 2025, the First Round will be best-of-three (1-1-1 format), the Semifinals will be best-of-five (2-2-1) and for the first time ever, the WNBA Finals will be best-of-seven (2-2-1-1-1). The WNBA Playoffs will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2.
