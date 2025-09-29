Phoenix Mercury Advance to 2025 WNBA Finals

Published on September 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury defeated the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx, 3-1, to advance to the 2025 WNBA Finals. This is the Mercury's sixth Finals appearance - tied for the second-most in WNBA history - and second in the last five seasons. They will face the winner of Tuesday's Game 5 Semifinals matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever.

Tickets for the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena go on sale on Monday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. PT at phxmerc.com/tix.

2025 WNBA FINALS

PHOENIX MERCURY (#4) vs. TBD

Game Date Away Team Home Team Time (PT) TV

1 Friday, Oct. 3 TBD TBD 5:00 p.m. ESPN

2 Sunday, Oct. 5 TBD TBD 12:00 p.m. ABC

3 Wednesday, Oct. 8 TBD TBD 5:00 p.m. ESPN

4 Friday, Oct. 10 TBD TBD 5:00 p.m. ESPN

5* Sunday, Oct. 12 TBD TBD 12:00 p.m. ABC

6* Wednesday, Oct. 15 TBD TBD 5:00 p.m. ESPN

7* Friday, Oct. 17 TBD TBD 5:00 p.m. ESPN

*if necessary







