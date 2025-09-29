Phoenix Mercury Advance to 2025 WNBA Finals
Published on September 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
The Phoenix Mercury defeated the No. 1 seed Minnesota Lynx, 3-1, to advance to the 2025 WNBA Finals. This is the Mercury's sixth Finals appearance - tied for the second-most in WNBA history - and second in the last five seasons. They will face the winner of Tuesday's Game 5 Semifinals matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Indiana Fever.
Tickets for the 2025 WNBA Finals at PHX Arena go on sale on Monday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. PT at phxmerc.com/tix.
2025 WNBA FINALS
PHOENIX MERCURY (#4) vs. TBD
Game Date Away Team Home Team Time (PT) TV
1 Friday, Oct. 3 TBD TBD 5:00 p.m. ESPN
2 Sunday, Oct. 5 TBD TBD 12:00 p.m. ABC
3 Wednesday, Oct. 8 TBD TBD 5:00 p.m. ESPN
4 Friday, Oct. 10 TBD TBD 5:00 p.m. ESPN
5* Sunday, Oct. 12 TBD TBD 12:00 p.m. ABC
6* Wednesday, Oct. 15 TBD TBD 5:00 p.m. ESPN
7* Friday, Oct. 17 TBD TBD 5:00 p.m. ESPN
*if necessary
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 28, 2025
- Phoenix Mercury Advance to 2025 WNBA Finals - Phoenix Mercury
- Aces Drop Game 4 to Fever 90-83, Return to Las Vegas for Winner-Takes-All Semifinals Game 5 - Las Vegas Aces
- Indiana Fever Force Game Five with 90-83 Victory over Las Vegas Aces in 2025 WNBA Semifinals - Indiana Fever
- Fever Prevail at Home, Force Game 5 Tuesday Night in Las Vegas - Indiana Fever
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Mercury Stories
- Phoenix Mercury Advance to 2025 WNBA Finals
- Phoenix Mercury to Release Limited-Edition Valley Threads Merchandise Designed by Satou Sabally
- Phoenix Mercury Clinch Homecourt Advantage for Round 1 of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs
- Alyssa Thomas Named Western Conference Player of the Week
- Phoenix Mercury Clinch 2025 WNBA Playoff Berth