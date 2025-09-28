Fever Prevail at Home, Force Game 5 Tuesday Night in Las Vegas

The Indiana Fever stayed alive and moved within one win of the WNBA Finals on Sunday afternoon, gutting out an 87-80 victory over the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals.

The best-of-five series will move to a decisive Game 5 on Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Aliyah Boston had a monster performance to lead the Fever to victory, finishing with 24 points, 14 rebounds, and five assists. Boston went 7-for-15 from the field and 10-for-13 from the free throw line while joining Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings as the only players in franchise history to record 20 or more points, 10 or more rebounds, and five or more assists in a playoff game.

MVP finalist Kelsey Mitchell scored a team-high 25 points and dished out four assists for Indiana, while Odyssey Sims added 18 points.

Neither team led by more than five points for the majority of a back-and-forth first half that featured 11 lead changes and five ties. But the Fever closed the half with an 11-2 run to open up a 46-38 lead at the break.

The Fever maintained a narrow advantage throughout the second half, withstanding numerous charges from the Aces and never relinquishing the lead. They ultimately held on for their third win this postseason when facing possible elimination.

League MVP A'ja Wilson had a game-high 31 points on 14-of-24 shooting and nine rebounds in the loss for Las Vegas. Jackie Young added 18 points and nine assists, while Chelsea Gray had 12 points, nine assists, and four steals for Las Vegas.

Game 5 will be Tuesday night in Las Vegas. The time for the game is still TBD.







