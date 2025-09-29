Aces Drop Game 4 to Fever 90-83, Return to Las Vegas for Winner-Takes-All Semifinals Game 5

Published on September 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Las Vegas Aces (2-2) were unable to string together a significant run in the fourth quarter and dropped Game 4 of the best-of-five series to the Indiana Fever (2-2) in a 90-83 loss Sunday afternoon in Indianapolis. A'ja Wilson led all scorers with 31 points, to go with 9 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocked shots; Jackie Young added in 18 points and 5 assists and Chelsea Gray tallied 12 points, 9 assists and 4 steals to round out the double digit scoring for the Aces.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 25 points to lead 3 Fever players in double figures.

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

Aces 21 17 24 21 83

Fever 23 23 21 23 90

First Quarter Highlights (Indiana 23, Las Vegas 21)

Wilson opened the game with an early bucket for the Aces before the two teams bounced the lead back-and-forth for the first few minutes of the first quarter, with 3 lead changes and 3 ties. Mitchell broke an 8-8 tie to move the Fever ahead 10-8 at 6:51 and the Fever remained up through the first frame. The Aces shot 58.8% (10-17 FGs), but only hit 1 of 5 (.200) from deep; Indiana netted 45% (9-20 FGs) of their field goals and 3 of 5 (.600) from beyond the arc. Wilson scored 10 points on 5 of 7 (.714) shooting to lead all scorers, while Mitchell had 9 to lead the Fever.

Second Quarter Highlights (Indiana 46, Las Vegas 38)

Indiana struck first to extend its lead to 4, 25-21 to start the second. An 8-3 spurt gave the Aces their first lead of the quarter after a bucket to make it 29-28 at 7:09. The score flip flopped next few minutes with neither team leading by more than 2 points. However, after the Aces edged ahead 36-35 at 3:55, the Fever ended the half on a 11-2 run over the final 3 minutes, led by 6 points from Mitchell. Las Vegas' shooting dipped to 42.9% (6-14 FGs) while making 40% (2-5 3pt FGs) from 3-point range; the Fever netted 62.5% (10-16 FGs) and 1 of 3 (.333) from distance. Young scored a high of 5 for the Aces and Shey Peddy had 7 for the home team.

Third Quarter Highlights (Indiana 67, Las Vegas 62)

Las Vegas sprung out of halftime with an early 5-point punch to trim Indiana's lead to 3, 46-43 in the first 58 seconds. A Young 3-pointer cut the lead to 2, 48-46, but Indiana continued to maintain its lead the rest of the quarter and extended it by as many as 7 at 57-50 with 5:10 to play. Wilson led the charge for the Aces the rest of the period by scoring the last 10 points for Las Vegas, resulting in a 1-point deficit, 63-62, with just under 90 seconds left. Indiana ended the quarter on a mini 4-0 run to bring its lead back up to 5 heading into the final frame. Las Vegas connected on 56.2% (9-16 FGs) and 3 of 5 (.600) from 3-point; Indiana connected on 35.3% (6-17 FGs) of its shots and missed all 5 of their 3-point attempts. Wilson led the Aces with 10 points and Aliyah Boston led all scorers with 13. The Aces attempted 4 free throws in the quarter, while the opposition attempted 11 - all from Boston.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Indiana 90, Las Vegas 83)

Defense once again made a difference in the fourth, with both teams combining for 7 total points over nearly 4 minutes of play. Wilson scored 4 unanswered points to bring the Aces to within 2, 71-69, but Indy countered with the next 4 points for a 75-69 lead counter with 4:38 left. After a Wilson free throw left the score 79-74 with 2:16 t0 play, the Fever went up by 7, 82-75, with 61 seconds remaining. Wilson cut it to 82-77 at 47.2, but the Aces sent the Fever to the line 11 times over the final 46.2 seconds, where they scored their final 8 points in an attempted Aces foul-and-score to end the game. The Aces made 40% (8-20 FGs) of their field goal attempts, including 3 of 8 from the line; Indiana shot 35.7% (5-14 FGs), missed all 3 from distance and hit 13 of 17 from the charity stripe. Wilson and Odyssey Sims scored 9 apiece for their respective teams.

KEY STATS

Las Vegas shot 48.3% (33-67 FGs) from the field and 9 of 23 (.391) from 3-point, while Indiana went 44.8% (30-67 FGs) overall and 4 of 15 (.267) from afar.

The Aces scored 8 of 11 from the free throw line, where Indiana finished shooting 26 of 34. The Fever had 17 attempts in the fourth quarter.

The Aces recorded 16 points off 15 Fever turnovers, while Indiana scored 25 off 17 Las Vegas miscues.

Las Vegas was outrebounded 34-22, including 8-3 on the offensive glass.

Indiana outscored Las Vegas 15-6 on the fast break, 12-0 on 2nd chance points and 42-38 points in the paint.

GAME NOTES

Wilson has scored in double figures in each of her last 29 playoff games, which is the longest active streak in the league.

Wilson needed 9 points to record 1'000 career playoff points, which she reached in the first quarter, and is now only the 7th player in league history to reach that milestone.

With her 14 field goals tonight, Wilson passed Maya Moore (378) to reach No. 4 on the league's all-time playoff list.

Entering with 591 career playoff points, Young now has 609 and is the 32nd player in W history with at least 600 playoff points.

Wilson tallied her 7th career playoff game with at least 30 points. She has now passed Angel McCoughtry for No. 3 all-time with 30-point playoff games.

With her 4 steals, Gray now has 75 steals in postseason play and moved past 3 players with 72 apiece and past DeLisha Milton-Jones (73) to move into No. 7. McCoughtry is No. 6 with 85.

Gray reached 350 career playoff assists with 9 tonight. She is the 4th player in WNBA history to hit that milestone in postseason action.

NEXT UP: The Aces and Fever head back to Las Vegas for the final game of their 2025 WNBA Semifinals series. The game will be played at Michelob ULTRA Arena on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m. PT on ESPN2.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.