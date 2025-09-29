Indiana Fever Force Game Five with 90-83 Victory over Las Vegas Aces in 2025 WNBA Semifinals

Published on September 28, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever forced a Game Five with a 90-83 victory over the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, sending the best-of-five series back to Las Vegas for a spot in the 2025 WNBA Finals. The two teams will tip off the deciding game on Tuesday, September 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

The first quarter saw the two sides trading baskets on each end of the court, but it was Indiana out in front, 23-21, at the end of the first 10 minutes behind nine points from Kelsey Mitchell. The Fever battled to an eight-point lead in the second quarter, spurred on by seven points from Shey Peddy and six from Mitchell to go up 46-38.

Las Vegas was able to make it a one-point game in the third quarter, but five points in the final 45 seconds gave Indiana the 67-62 lead with one quarter remaining. Odyssey Sims' nine points in the fourth quarter and six from Mitchell helped the Fever seal off the must-win victory, extending the best-of-five series.

POST-GAME NOTES

Indiana Fever Notes:

Aliyah Boston earned her third postseason double-double of the year and fifth of her career, recording 24 points and 14 rebounds. Boston's five double-doubles are the third most in Fever playoff history, two behind Erlana Larkins in second with seven.

Boston and Mitchell became the first Fever duo in over a decade to both score 20+ points in a single game, last occurring on September 21, 2015, when Tamika Catchings scored 27 and Shenise Johnson scored 22 in a First Round win over Chicago.

With her 24 points scored, Boston became the 13th player in Fever history to score 20+ points in a playoff game, joining teammates Caitlin Clark (1) and Kelsey Mitchell (6) as the only players to do so in the last decade.

Boston scored a career-high 24 points, surpassing her previous high of 17 set on September 22, 2024, against the Connecticut Sun.

Mitchell earned her sixth 20+ point game, the third most in Fever playoff history, behind only Katie Douglas (9) and Tamika Catchings (25), finishing the night with 25 points.

Mitchell became the first player in Fever history not named Tamika Catchings (3) to score more than 160 points in a single postseason run, currently having scored 168 points through seven games with at least one more game on the horizon. Additionally, Mitchell has scored 201 points across her career in the playoffs, good for the eighth most in Fever playoff history.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever head back to Las Vegas for the deciding game on Tuesday, September 30 at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.







