Sky Head out West for Final Game of Season against Mercury

The Sky will look for their first win over the Mercury this season as they meet for the fourth and final time when Chicago heads to Phoenix on Thursday, Aug. 28 at 9 p.m. CT.

The two teams' most recent meeting was on Aug. 3, where the Mercury secured an 83-67 win over the Sky. Phoenix comes into the game riding a two-game win streak, while Chicago is looking for their first win since beating New York last Thursday.

Phoenix is led by a core of veterans, including Satou Sabally, Kahleah Copper, DeWanna Bonner and MVP candidate Alyssa Thomas. Sabally did not play in the previous matchup against the Sky, but is set to play on Thursday. The Sky's defense will have to limit her impact as she is the Mercury's leading scorer, averaging 16.9 points per game and 6.3 rebounds.

Former Sky wing Kahleah Copper helped the franchise win its first WNBA Championship in 2021, on her way to earning Finals MVP. Copper led Phoenix last time against the Sky with 25 points.

Since being signed by the Mercury in July, Bonner is averaging 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds. Chicago's defense stifled Bonner in their last meeting, as they held her to just six points and three rebounds.

Thomas is having one of the best seasons in her 11th year in the league. She has been a force all over the court and had a triple-double of 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Phoenix's last win over Chicago. Her average of 9.3 assists per game leads the league.

Look for Thomas, who primarily operates in the paint, to be defended by Angel Reese. Reese missed the last time the teams met due to injury. She has been solid on defense, most recently holding last year's league MVP, A'ja Wilson, to below her season averages in points and rebounds in the Sky's last game against the Aces.

In Phoenix's win, they out-rebounded and outscored Chicago in the paint, a rare occurrence for the Sky whose biggest strengths are in that area. The Sky should be stronger in the paint due to Reese's return.

Despite losing the paint battle, Kamilla Cardoso and Elizabeth Williams both had double-doubles. Cardoso had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while Williams led the team with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

Michaela Onyenwere added 13 points and three rebounds, while shooting 3 of 4 from three-point range for the Sky.

Since Reese's return from injury, both she and Cardoso have continued their dominance on the floor. Cardoso recorded her 11th double-double of the season last game, while averaging 17.2 points and 9.5 rebounds in the last four games.

Reese is on a three-game double-double streak, as she recorded her league-leading 20th double-double of the season. In the month of August she has averaged 15.2 points and 11.2 rebounds.

Look for Chicago to feed Reese and Cardoso in the beginning of the game in order to establish the paint. Both players have shown that if they settle in early, it will open up the floor for their guards to find their shots.

While neither team shot well from three-point last game, Chicago could find success in this area due to the shooting of Rachel Banham, Kia Nurse and Onyenwere. The Sky are only slightly behind the Mercury in three-point percentage as Chicago averages 32.9% and Phoenix 33.6% per game.

In their last loss against the Mercury, the Sky were without their second-leading scorer, Ariel Atkins. Atkins is coming off of having season-highs in scoring and assists last game, as she had 30 points and seven assists. She also brings in another defensive threat as she is fourth in the league in steals with 1.7 per game.

For the Mercury they are still in the hunt to secure a playoff spot. While they sit fourth overall in the standings, and third in the Western Conference, look for them to try to get a hot-start as they bolster their positioning.

What to watch for the Sky: Fourth quarter execution

Chicago struggled to keep its games against Phoenix this season competitive. Despite the team showing it can come back from large deficits, the Sky have improved on keeping games close as of late. Their last four games have been decided by 10 points or less.

The Sky have proven with the win against the Liberty that they can get a win in close games, but of their last four they have also gone 1-3. Watch for two things to happen if the game is close in the final quarter: Chicago to play lock-down defense, and protect the ball while staying in rhythm offensively.







