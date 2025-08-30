Sims' Heroics Lift Fever to Win in L.A.

Published on August 29, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Odyssey Sims got some revenge against her former team to lead the Fever (21-18) to a crucial 76-75 victory over the Sparks (17-20) on Friday night in Los Angeles.

Sims scored Indiana's final five points on Friday. She hit a three to tie the game at 74 with 50.8 seconds left and then - after Azura Stevens made one of two free throws on the other end to briefly put Los Angeles back in front - converted a one-handed runner that proved to be the game-winning bucket with 13.6 seconds left to play. The Fever defense locked down on the ensuing possession, forcing Kelsey Plum into a turnover in the closing seconds to seal the win.

Sims, who was waived by the Sparks on July 2 before signing with the Fever on Aug. 10, scored 21 points on 10-of-20 shooting to go along with six rebounds and three assists against her former team. It was Sims' second straight 20-point game, as she scored 22 points in Tuesday's win over Seattle.

All-Star center Aliyah Boston led the Fever with 22 points on 11-of-18 shooting, 11 rebounds, and a career-high six steals. Boston's six steals were the most since current Fever assistant Briann January tallied six steals in a game at Phoenix on July 8, 2016.

Kelsey Mitchell added 12 points for the Fever, whose magic number to clinch a playoff berth dropped to three with five games remaining in the regular season.

The Fever will continue their three-game road trip on Sunday night at Golden State before wrapping up the trip on Tuesday night in Phoenix. They return home to host Chicago at Gainbridge Fieldhouse next Friday.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.