Mitchell Scores 29, But Fever Fall in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever handles the ball during the game against the Phoenix Mercury on September 2, 2025 at PHX Arena in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 29 points, but the Indiana Fever (21-20) fell to the Mercury (26-14) on Tuesday night in Phoenix, 85-79. It was the final of three regular season meetings between the two teams. The Mercury won two of the three games, with the home team winning each game in the season series.

Mitchell scored 15 points in the first quarter to get Indiana off to a solid start. But Phoenix outscored the Fever 15-3 over the final 2:43 of the first half to build a 15-point lead at the intermission and never relinquished the lead in the second half.

Mitchell's 29 points led all scorers, as the All-Star guard went 11-for-20 from the field and 5-for-9 from 3-point range while also tallying four rebounds, fou assists, and three steals.

Lexie Hull added 18 points and five rebounds for Indiana, while Aliyah Boston finished with 11 points, eight boards, and seven assists.

Alyssa Thomas led Phoenix with 23 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists. Former Fever forward DeWanna Bonner added 19 points off the bench for the Mercury.

The Fever will return home to host Chicago on Friday. They will play the Mystics on the road in Baltimore on Sunday before wrapping up the regular season by hosting Minnesota on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Indiana's magic number to clinch a playoff spot remains three.







