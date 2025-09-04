Connecticut Drops Road Contest against Chicago, 88-64

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Connecticut Sun News Release







Chicago, IL - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (10-31) fell to the Chicago Sky (10-30), 88-64, on the road in Chicago. It marks Connecticut's first regular season road loss to Chicago since August 7, 2022. With the loss the Sun split the 2025 regular season series with the Sky, 2-2.

Tina Charles led the Sun with 19 points and two rebounds in 23 minutes played. With eight field goals made on the night, she moved into first all-time in field goals made in WNBA history, passing Diana Taurasi (3,341). Charles now has 3,347 field goals in 470 games played in her WNBA career. She has led the Sun in scoring in 20 games this season and has finished with 10+ points in 33 contests in 2025.

Rookie guard Saniya Rivers finished with 16 points, two rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 26 minutes off the bench in the game. Rivers notched four of the Sun's five three-point field goals in the game, recording a new career-high for three-point field goals made.

Chicago began the game on a 6-0 run forcing Connecticut into a timeout with 8:18 to play in the first quarter. Kamilla Cardoso accounted for all six of the Sky's points to begin the game. The Sky outscored the Sun, 22-10, the rest of the way to take a 28-10 lead into the second. Connecticut was able to win the second quarter 17-14 to cut Chicago's lead to 15, 42-27, heading into the half time break. Tina Charles led the Sun with 13 points in the first half of action.

The Sun began the second half on an 8-7 spurt to cut the Sky's lead to 14, 49-35, with 4:52 to play in the third. Tina Charles had four of Connecticut's eight points to start the quarter. Chicago closed the third outscoring Connecticut, 17-9, to take a 66-44 lead into the fourth. The Sun started the fourth on a 12-9 run to trim the Sky's lead to 19 and force them into a timeout with 6:19 to play in the game. Saniya Rivers had five of Connecticut's 12 on that stretch. Chicago outscored Connecticut by two, 22-20, in the final quarter to secure the 88-64 victory.

Connecticut shot 38.5% (25/65) from the field in the game, while Chicago finished 47.7% (31/65) from the floor on the night. The Sky outrebounded (33-32) and out-assisted (25-14) the Sun in the game.

Lindsay Allen and Leila Lacan each notched eight points in the game. Aaliyah Edwards finished with a team-high eight rebounds and Marina Mabrey led the team with six assists on the night.

Rookie forward Aneesah Morrow left the game with 3:02 to play in the first quarter with a chest injury.

Angel Reese led the Sky with a double-double, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals in the game. Kamilla Cardoso added 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and three blocks.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 64 10 17 17 20 Charles- 19 Edwards- 8 Mabrey- 8

CHI 88 28 14 24 22 Reese- 18 Reese- 13 4 players- 4

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun return home on Saturday, September 6 to host the Phoenix Mercury at 1:00 PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 3, 2025

