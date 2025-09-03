A'ja Wilson Earns 13th Career WNBA Western Conference Player of the Month Award

Published on September 3, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that three-time M'VP A'ja Wilson, the leading contender for a 4th WNBA M'VP award, has been named Western Conference Player of the Month for the month of August. It is her league-record 13th Player of the Month honor and first this season.

The WNBA M'VP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate now leads the league with 13 career honors, the most all-time, passing Tina Charles (12, Eastern Conference).

Over the month of August, in which the Aces tied a franchise-high 12-game winning streak, Wilson averaged a league-high 25.5 points on 49.8% field goal shooting, second-best 11.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, third-best 1.8 blocks and 1.4 steals in 13 games. It marked her fourth consecutive month averaging at least 20 points. Wilson also posted 8 double-doubles and scored 25 or more points on 8 occasions, 6 of which were 30-point games.

On Aug. 26, she earned her third consecutive Western Conference Player of the Week honor and fifth this season. Her 27th weekly career honor tied her with Candace Parker for the second-most in WNBA history. Charles is No. 1 with 33.

Overall in 2025, through Sept. 1, Wilson leads the league in blocks per game (2.2 bpg), total points (841), points off opponent turnovers (4.6) and second chance points (3.7); she is second in scoring (23.4 ppg), points in the paint (13.6), rebounds per game (10.1 rpg) and total blocks (80).

WILSON'S AUGUST HIGHLIGHTS:

Aug. 27 at Atlanta

Her 34-point performance catapulted her to No. 2 on the WNBA's all-time list with 35 career 30+ point games; her league-leading 11th 30-point game this season Passed Katie Smith (1,440) for No. 9 on the league's all-time free throws made list. She now has (1,441).

Aug. 23 at Washington

Her 30/10 double-double was the league-leading 25th of her career and league-leading 9th on the season Her 118th double-double lists No. 5 on the WNBA's all-time double-doubles list. With 13 boards, Wilson moved in front of Breanna Stewart and into No. 21 for all-time rebounds. Wilson has since moved into the No. 20 position with 2,451 boards. She needed just 1 made field goal to pass Angel McCoughtry (2,018) for No. 19 on the WNBA's all-time field goals made list. She now has 2,052.

Aug. 19 vs. Atlanta

Became the fastest and youngest in W history to record 2,000 made field goals. At 29 years and 11 days old, she hit the mark in 259 games. Became the 24 th player in W history to record 5,500 points and now has 5,623 career points. She was the youngest and fastest to hit that mark. Became the 15 th player in W history to record at least 5,500 points and 2,000 rebounds. She was yet again the youngest and fastest to hit that milestone. Became the first player in W history to record more than two 30+ point, 10+ rebound and 5+ block games and now has hit those marks in 3 games.

Aug. 17 vs. Dallas

Passed Ruth Riley (505) for No. 9 on the league's all-time blocks list. She now has 521.

Aug. 14 vs. New York

Shot 11 of 11 from the charity stripe, tying her with Skylar Diggins and Lindsay Whalen with 8 for No. 4 on the league's list for 10 or more free throws made with no misses.

Aug. 10 vs. Connecticut

Recorded the league's first-ever 30-point, 20-rebound game after finishing with 32 points, 20 rebounds and 5 assists.

The Aces are seeking a franchise-best 13-game winning streak heading into their matchup on Thursday, Sept. 4, against the Minnesota Lynx (32-8) at T-Mobile Arena. The game will tip at 7 p.m. PT and will air on Vegas 34 and Prime Video. Tickets are still available through AXS.com.







