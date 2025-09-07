Fever Blow out Mystics to Clinch Playoff Berth

Published on September 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever are returning to the playoffs for the second straight season. Indiana (23-20) defeated the Washington Mystics (16-27) on Sunday afternoon in Baltimore, 94-65, to clinch a spot in the postseason.

The Fever took a 45-38 lead into halftime on Sunday, then limited Washington just nine points in the third quarter to open up a double-digit lead. They extended the margin to as high as 33 points en route to victory.

Natasha Howard scored a team-high 17 points in the win, going 6-for-10 from the field and 5-for-7 from the free throw line. Aerial Powers added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals off the bench, fellow reserve Shey Peddy scored 13 points on 5-of-5 shooting (3-of-3 from 3-point range), and Aliyah Boston recorded a double-double with 12 points, 11 boards, and five assists.

Rookie forward Sonia Citron had 17 points for Washington, but also had six of the Mystics' 22 turnovers. Indiana scored 27 points off those giveaways, while the Fever committed only six turnovers themselves.

With the win, the Fever have secured at least the seventh seed in the playoffs. They could move up to sixth if they win their regular season finale against Minnesota on Tuesday and Golden State loses its final two games.

The first round of the playoffs will be on Sunday, Sept. 14. The first round is a best-of-three series and the Fever will open on the road. They would host Game 2 on either Tuesday, Sept. 16 or Wednesday, Sept. 17.







