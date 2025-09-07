Indiana Fever Clinch 2025 Playoff Berth with Emphatic Victory in Baltimore

Published on September 7, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

BALTIMORE - The Indiana Fever (23-20) clinched a postseason berth with a dominant 94-65 win over the Washington Mystics, securing at minimum a seventh-place playoff position.

Indiana and Washington battled back and forth throughout the first quarter with Natasha Howard leading the Fever with seven points, but the Mystics took the slight edge, leading 20-19 at the end of the first 10 minutes. The Fever quickly took the lead in the second quarter, which they would hold onto throughout the rest of the game, thanks to eight points from Shey Peddy to go ahead 45-38 at the halftime break.

The Fever extended their lead to double digits in the third quarter, holding Washington to single digit points, while Kelsey Mitchell (7 points) and Aliyah Boston (4 points) combined for 11 points for Indiana to take the 62-47 advantage. Indiana's offense took off in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Mystics 32-18, sealing off the 29-point victory.

POST-GAME NOTES

Indiana Fever Notes:

Indiana clinched a playoff berth with the win over Washington, at minimum securing a seventh-place finish. This marks the second-consecutive postseason appearance for the Fever, the first back-to-back playoff appearances since 2016.

The win marks the 23rd of the season, marking a new franchise record for most wins in a single season, surpassing a record set in 2009 and matched in 2012. Additionally, it marks the 10th road win this season, the most in a single season in franchise history.

Kelsey Mitchell set a new WNBA record for the most double-digit scoring games in a single season, recording her 40th of the year with one game remaining, passing a record set by Breanna Stewart in 2023.

Aliyah Boston broke her own record set in 2024 for the most defensive rebounds in a single season in Fever franchise history, surpassing the previous record of 240 in 2024, with 247 in 2025.

Boston earned her 17th double-double of the season and 41st of her career with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Boston currently has the fourth-most double-doubles in the WNBA this season, behind only Angel Reese, Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson.

Boston's five assists mark her 29th career 5+ assist game the fourth-most in WNBA history by any center, doing so in only 123 games played.

Guard Bree Hall made her Indiana Fever regular-season debut at 5:02 in the fourth quarter.

Damiris Dantas recorded her 1,800th career point, ending the night with nine points.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever face the Minnesota Lynx in the team's last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on ESPN.







