Fever Host Lynx for Regular Season Finale

Published on September 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Indiana Fever have already secured a playoff berth, but they have one more regular season game remaining before beginning their postseason run.

The Fever (23-20) clinched a playoff spot in dominant fashion on Sunday, blowing out the Mystics 94-65 on the road. The win not only secured a playoff berth but also assured that Indiana will finish no lower than seventh. The Fever will be either the sixth or seventh seed in the playoffs.

If Indiana wins on Tuesday and Golden State loses its final two games, the Fever will be the sixth seed. If any of those results does not happen, they will be the seventh seed. Their opponent in a best-of-three first round series will likely be either Las Vegas or Atlanta, with a small chance still that they could play Phoenix.

Securing a top-seven seed means that the Fever will avoid the unenviable task of the eighth seed, which must face Minnesota in the first round. The Lynx have had the best record in the WNBA for virtually the entire season and locked up the number-one seed on Aug. 30.

Minnesota is 33-9 despite star forward Napheesa Collier missing 10 games due to injury. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year and All-Star Game MVP, Collier is making a strong bid for her first WNBA MVP award. The 6-1 forward ranks second in the league in scoring (23 points per game), 10th in rebounding (7.4), second in steals (1.6), and fifth in blocks (1.6).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.