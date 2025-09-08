Game Preview: Valkyries at Storm 9/9/25

Published on September 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkryies, who have already clinched a postseason berth, will close out their final two regular season games on the road, first meeting the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night.

The Valkyries magic number to clinch the sixth seed is one, meaning the Valkyries need a combination of one win or one Fever loss in the team's remaining games.

Full Playoff Picture

The Valkyries lead the season series against the Storm 2-1 this season, but have not matched up against in each in almost two months, with the last game being on July 16 right before the All-Star break.

Valkyries at Storm

Tuesday, Sept. 9 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Minnesota Lynx snapped the Valkyries' five-game winning streak on Saturday night at Chase Center. Four Valkyries scored in double figures, with Janelle Salaün, Kaila Charles and Iliana Rupert scoring a team-high-tying 15 points. Golden State outscored Minnesota in three of the quarters, but could not overcome a 30-point third quarter for the Lynx. » Full Game Recap

ROOKIE SUCCESS

As the 2025 regular season comes to a close, Janelle Salaün and Carla Leite are finishing up their rookie campaigns ranking in the top-10 of multiple categories.

Salaün's 11.2 points per game is the fourth most amongst all rookies, trailing only three of the top four picks of the 2025 WNBA Draft (Paige Buckers, Sonia Citron, Kiki Iriafen). She is also ranked second in 3-pointers per game (1.7 3PM) and third in rebounds (4.9 REB).

Leite currently ranks 10th amongst rookies in points per game (7.6 PTS) and ninth in assists (2.1 AST). Leite is also ranks seventh in the WNBA with a 93.3 defensive rating (min. 10 GP) and her usage percentage of 22.5 is the 5th highest among rookies (min 5 GP).

SEATTLE SCOUTING REPORT

The Storm are fighting with the Los Angeles Sparks for the final playoff spot. Seattle has lost two games in a row and with a win on Tuesday, would clinch a spot in the postseason.

Ten-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike leads the Storm in scoring with 18.3 points per game and has scored 20-plus points in three consecutive contests. Ogwumike is only one of four players in the league this season to average at least 18 points and seven rebounds per game (A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Dearica Hamby).

Skylar Diggins is averaging 6.0 assists per game this season, the third highest in the league, to go along with her 15.6 points per game. The Storm rank fifth in the league in defensive rating and lead the WNBA in steals and blocks per game. Gabby Williams leads the W in steals per game (2.3 STL) and Ezi Magbegor is tied for the league-lead in blocks per game (2.2 BLK).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.