Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 87, Connecticut Sun 62

Published on September 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (29-14) vs. CONNECTICUT SUN (11-32)

Game 43 | September 8, 2025 | College Park, Atlanta, Ga

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 26 19 23 19 87

Connecticut 24 19 9 10 62

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Connecticut

Points Howard (18) Rivers (16)

Rebounds Gray (6) Morrow (14)

Assists Howard/Canada (6) Mabrey (5)

Key Notes

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones, improving to 1-0 with that lineup this season.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. Connecticut Sun is now 33-34 overall and 21-12 at home. The Dream lead the series 3-1

With the 29th win of the regular season, the Atlanta dream clinched a new franchise record of 29 wins and finished with a 16-6 home record.

Head Coach Karl Smesko - earned his 29th win of the season - most ever by a first-year head coach in the WNBA History surpassing Michael Cooper's 28 wins in 2000.

Howard paced the offense with 18 points, five rebounds and six assists, continuing her dominant stretch with a sixth straight game leading the team in scoring and a fifth regular-season game atop the assist column.

Gray provided a strong offensive presence, putting up 15 points and six rebounds, and notching her seventh game leading in rebounds.

Hillmon made her 15th consecutive regular season start, finishing with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists.

Caldwell delivered strong minutes off the bench, tallying 11 points, three rebounds, and three steals, while reaching a career milestone with 500 total points.

Griner anchored the paint with 10 points, two rebounds, and three blocks, matching her season high in blocks.

Atlanta finished with five players in double digits: Howard (18), Gray (15), Hillmon (14), Caldwell (11), Griner (10).

Quarter-by-Quarter Recap

Q1

Howard answered Connecticut's defense with a smooth drive to the rim, finishing with a layup to tie the early lead.

Hillmon buried the first three of the game to widen the gap, and Howard kept the momentum going with a midrange jumper.

After an active defensive play, Caldwell came up with the steal and fed Canada for an easy bucket down low.

Jones added back-to-back finishes at the rim to help fuel the 17-6 scoring run.

Atlanta took a 26-24 advantage into the second quarter.

Q2

Howard opened the second half with a pair of free throws, followed by a quick bucket from Gray.

Hillmon found Hillmon for an easy look inside, then Griner powered in a tough layup to keep the pressure on.

Caldwell connected on her first three-pointer, and Paopao followed with her first points to help keep the Dream in front.

Jones finished the first half by assisting Gray on a three-pointer, then added a made free throw with 6.1 seconds remaining in the quarter.

The Dream held a narrow 45-43 lead heading into the second half.

Q3

Canda got the second half scoring started with a finish inside, then added another layup soon after.

Following a key steal by Caldwell, Howard knocked down a three-pointer to add to the team's tally.

Hillmon pressured the defense with another steal, setting up Griner for a finish in the lane.

Gray knocked down her third field goal, extending the team's scoring run to 18-7.

Howard played a pivotal role, contributing 11 points out of the 23 scored in the third quarter.

Howard finished the quarter with her third three-pointer, extending the lead to 68-52 heading into the fourth.

Q4

Gray scored the first five points of the final quarter, with Caldwell quickly adding two more.

Caldwell sustained the late momentum with a crafty layup and followed it up with a transition layup, totaling three points.

Paopao hit her first three-pointer, the team's eighth of the game, pushing the lead beyond 25 points to close out the final quarter.

Atlanta secured the 87-62 victory after an offensive rebound from Shatori-Walker Kimbrough.







