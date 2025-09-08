Aces Clinch Home Court Advantage for WNBA Quarterfinals with 80-66 Win over Sky

Published on September 8, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - Led by A'ja Wilson's 31-point, 11-rebound performance - a WNBA record 13th 30-point game in a single season - the Las Vegas Aces (28-14) upped their winning streak to 14 games with a 80-66 victory over the Chicago Sky (10-32) on Sunday night in T-Mobile Arena. Jackie Young recorded her 14th 20-point performance of 2025 and finished with 20 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds; Chelsea Gray added 13 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Rachel Banham and Michaela Onyenwere led 5 Sky players in double figures with 12 points apiece.

TEAM 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final

ACES 24 19 27 10 80

SKY 15 15 20 16 66

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 24, Chicago 15)

The Aces opened with an 11-0 lead with less than 3 minutes expired and never trailed. The Sky responded with back-to-back 3-pointers in a 10-5 run to close to 16-10 at 4:28. That was as close as Chicago would get for the remainder of the game. Las Vegas shot 61.1% (11-18 FGs) from the floor but only 28.6% (2-7 3 pt FGs) from distance; Chicago connected on 33.3% (6-18 FGs) of its attempts and 42.9% (3-7 3pt FGs) from 3-point land. Wilson led all with 8 points, while Kamilla Cardoso and Banham tallied 6 apiece for the opposition.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 43, Chicago 30)

The Aces brought their lead back up to 11, 26-15, in the opening minute of the second quarter and maintained no less than an 8-point lead until the halftime buzzer. The Sky's only run was 4 points, which closed their deficit to 31-23 at the 4:22 mark. A 12-4 Las Vegas run, which included 4 points from Megan Gustafson, led the Aces to double their lead to 16, 43-27, with 1:15 to go. Both teams hit on 36.8% (7-19 FGs each) of their attempts and shot a combined 2 of 13 (.154) from deep. Wilson led the Aces once again with 7 points and no Sky player scored more than 4.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 70, Chicago 50)

The Sky struck first, but the Aces countered with a 7-1 run to bring their lead to 50-33 with 7:21 to go. Back-to-back Aces turnovers led to 5 Chicago points and narrowed the lead to 12, 50-38. Las Vegas responded with a 17-4 run to balloon its lead to 25, 67-42. The run included 7 points from Wilson, who led all players in the quarter with 12. The Aces made 58.8% (10-17 FGs) from the floor and 45.5% (5-11 3pt FGs) from distance; the Sky netted 47.1% (8-17 FGs) of their field goal attempts and shot 2 of 4 (.500) from 3-point range.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 80, Chicago 66)

Las Vegas' lead wavered between 14 and 21 points in the final frame. The Aces shot poorly from the field, making just 25% (4-16 FGs) from the floor and beyond the arc (2-8 3pt FGs); the Sky hit 46.2% (6-13 FGs) of their shot attempts and went 0 of 4 from distance. Wilson had 4 points, while Sevgi Uzun recorded 6 for Chicago.

KEY STATS:

The Aces shot 45.7% (32-70 FGs) from the field and 29.4% (10-34 3FGs) from beyond the arc; the Sky recorded 40.3% (27-67 FGs), 30% (6-20 3FGs) from 3-point range. Both teams netted 85.7% (6-7 FTs) of their free throws.

Las Vegas outscored Chicago 24-5 on fast break points and 34-32 in the paint, while the Sky held a 16-11 advantage in points in the paint.

The Sky outrebounded the Aces 40-28, including 12-6 on the offensive glass.

The Aces committed 10 turnovers leading to 12 Sky points, while capitalizing on Chicago's 19 turnovers, 12 of which were Aces steals, for 22 points.

The Aces largest lead of 25 points came in the third quarter; they never tied or trailed in the game.

GAME NOTES:

Wilson upped her already league-leading 30/10 double-doubles to 10 on the season. No other player has more than 1.

Wilson holds the top spot in WNBA history with a record 26 career 30/10 games. Tina Charles is No. 2 with 15.

With 20 points tonight, Young tied Sabrina Ionescu at No. 11 with 14 20-point games this season.

Jewell Loyd is 9 points away from reaching 6,000 career points and will be the 15th player in WNBA history to reach that milestone.

Young needs 7 more rebounds to hit 1,000 for her career (993).

The double-double was the 119th of Wilson's career, which lists No. 5 among all-time WNBA leaders.

NaLyssa Smith was listed as out on concussion protocol and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (maternity) has not yet been activated.

Las Vegas became the 5th team in WNBA history to reach 14 consecutive wins. The 2001 Los Angeles Sparks lead with 18.

UP NEXT: The Aces host the Sky for their last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Tuesday's game will also be Aces Fan Appreciation Night, preceded by a free Fan Fest at Toshiba Plaza from 4-7 p.m. The Aces first-ever Fan Fest will include a variety of activities, immersive activations and appearances by Aces entertainment teams. The game will air locally on Vegas 34. Tickets are still available through AXS.com.







