Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks - September 7

Published on September 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings conclude their 2025 road slate on Sunday at the Los Angeles Sparks. Tipoff at Crypto.com Arena is set for 5 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29 and nationally on NBA TV. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will have the call.

The Wings (9-33) are coming off an 84-80 setback at the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday night. Paige Bueckers had a game-high 27 points, becoming the Dallas franchise rookie scoring leader, reaching 650 career points while also bumping her average to a Wings rookie record 19.1 points per game. Los Angeles (19-22) dropped back-to-back games at the Atlanta Dream this week, most recently on Friday, 104-85. Dearica Hamby had a team-high 26 points.

Bueckers has shined in the last two meetings with LA, including the WNBA rookie record-setting 44-point performance at Crypto.com Area on Aug. 20. Prior to that, she scored 29 points against the Sparks at College Park Center on Aug. 15. The Sparks have squeaked out the last two wins by a single point in each game, with Kelsey Plum providing the buzzer-beater in the most recent showdown - an 81-80 Los Angeles victory.

Following Sunday's game, the Wings play their final game of the 2025 season on Thursday, Sept. 11 when they host the Phoenix Mercury at College Park Center for Fan Appreciation Night.

How to Follow

Airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area on KFAA29 and nationally on NBA TV. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Sparks Schedule & Results

6/6 @ DAL L, 79-93

8/15 @ DAL L, 96-97

8/20 @ LA L, 80-81

9/7 @ LA 5 p.m.

Los Angeles leads the all-time series 50-32

Game Status Report

Luisa Geiselsöder - Out (Right Shoulder)

Ty Harris - Out (Left Knee)

Arike Ogunbowale - Out (Right Knee)

JJ Quinerly - Out (Left Knee)

Li Yueru - Out (Left Knee)







