Valkyries Fall Short In Thriller Home Finale Against Lynx

Published on September 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Golden State Valkyries fell 78-72 in their home finale against the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night at Chase Center.

Four Valkyries scored in double figures, with Janelle Salaün, Iliana Rupert and Kaila Charles scoring a team-high-tying 15 points. Natisha Hiedeman scored a season-high 24 points off the bench for Minnesota, and Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double with 12 points and 13 assists.

Highlights: Golden State Valkyries vs. Minnesota Lynx | 9/6/25

SEEDINGS WATCH

THIRD QUARTER SWING

Golden State outscored Minnesota in three of the four quarters on Saturday night, but it was the third quarter where Minnesota pulled ahead. The Lynx outscored the Valkyries 30-16 in the third frame, shooting 64.7 percent in the quarter. Natisha Hiedeman scored nine of her game-high 24 points in the quarter.

BALANCED SCORING EFFORT

Four Valkyries starters scored in double figures in the game. The Valkyries starters scored 65 of their 72 points in the matchup, with Janelle Salaün, Iliana Rupert and Kaila Charles recording a team-high-tying 15 points. Salaün and Charles also recorded a team-high-tying eight rebounds, while Iliana Rupert made three 3-pointers in the game.

Veronica Burton added 14 points on 5-for-10 shooting and recorded a team-high six assists. With one three pointer made in the game, Burton sits at 99 career makes for her career.

Highlights: Kaila Charles Records 15 Points vs. Minnesota Lynx

UP NEXT

The Valkyries close out the regular season with two road games, traveling to Seattle to meet the Storm on Tuesday night (7 p.m.; KPIX+). The Valkyries will then play their regular season finale on Thursday night in Minnesota (5 p.m.; KPIX, KMAX) before the 2025 playoffs.







