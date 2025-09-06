Connecticut Sun Sell out Throwback Night

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun announced that its September 6th matchup against the Phoenix Mercury at Mohegan Sun Arena has officially sold out. The Sun will celebrate Throwback Night with a special halftime performance by Skee-Lo. Fans will be able to look back on some of their favorite Connecticut Sun moments while looking our for special appearances by Sun alumnae, retro merchandise offerings, and throwback concessions pricing.

The Sun's 8,910 tickets sold marks the sixth sellout of the 2025 season for Connecticut after the team's previous sold-out matchup against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, August 30.

Tickets for the Connecticut Sun's regular season finale on Wednesday, September 10 against the Atlanta Dream can be found on Ticketmaster. Fans can also place their deposit for 2026 season tickets here or by calling 1.877.SUN.TIXX. Placing a deposit gives fans access to the Sun's exclusive Pick-A-Seat event where fans will pick where they want to sit, and mingle with Sun rookies Leila Lacan, Saniya Rivers, Aneesah Morrow, and Rayah Marshall.

