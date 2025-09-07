Tina Charles' Hopey's Heart Foundation Receives $20,000 Donation from Yale New Haven Health

Published on September 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - The Connecticut Sun is proud to announce that the Hopey's Heart Foundation (HHF) has received a $20,000 donation from longtime Sun partner, Yale New Haven Health. Yale New Haven Health representatives surprised Connecticut Sun center and Hopey's Heart founder Tina Charles with a check presentation during pregame of the Sun's September 6 matchup against the Phoenix Mercury.

The donation will help the foundation fulfill its goal of 500 AEDs distributed within various communities. AEDs donated will be distributed in the service area of Yale New Haven Health (Connecticut, Westchester County New York, and Washington County Rhode Island) to improve the health of student and amateur athletes through the provision of placing health education and medical equipment in schools, community centers and recreational centers.

"Having AEDs readily available in schools, community centers and recreational facilities is not just a precaution - it's a lifesaving necessity," said Christopher O'Connor, Chief Executive Officer, Yale New Haven Health. "These devices empower everyday citizens to act swiftly in the event of sudden cardiac arrest, dramatically increasing survival rates. By placing AEDs where people gather, we're making a powerful investment in public safety and community resilience."

Furthermore, the Connecticut Governor's office presented a proclamation that September 6 will furthermore be 'Hopey's Heart Day' in the state of Connecticut:

"... I, Ned Lamont, Governor of the State of Connecticut, do hereby officially proclaim the day of Saturday, September 6, 2025, to be HOPEY'S HEART DAY in the State of Connecticut. I encourage all citizens to recognize and support AED accessibility, CPR education, and community efforts that safeguard lives - especially in memory of those lost and in honor of Hopey's Heart Foundation's mission."

Since its inception in April 2013, the Hopey's Heart Foundation has placed 486 AEDs within communities across the country. The foundation was formed in memory of Charles' late aunt, Maureen "Hopey" Vaz, who died of multiple organ failure on March 9, 2013. Dedicated to raising awareness of Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) from claiming lives, Hopey's Heart is committed to placement of automated external defibrillators both nationally and internationally with its Automated External Defibrillators ("AED") Grant Program. The AED Grant program welcomes all non-profit organizations, including schools, parks & recreations and emergency response departments.

"Today meant everything," Tina Charles reflected. "I just want to say thank you to Yale New Haven Health for wanting to pledge that $20,000 for Hopey's Heart Foundation to place 17 more AEDs to get to 500. Hopey's Heart has been able to keep communities' hearts safe, and it just means the world to me. In memory of my late aunt, to see my family on my aunt's side surprise me and be present- [they] who have been supportive of my nonprofit, [I'm] just very thankful. All glory to God for just choosing me for the mission to help keep communities' hearts safe during my WNBA career. Very thankful to the Connecticut Sun organization, as well, and them just being helpful to be able to do this and have this impact."

