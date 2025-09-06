Las Vegas Battle for Playoff Seeding Continues with Pair of Games against Chicago

Published on September 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces (27-14) are set to finish out the rest of their 2025 home slate against the Chicago Sky (10-31), starting on Sunday, Sept. 7, followed by their penultimate regular season contest on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Both games will be held at T-Mobile Arena and air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV, with Sunday's tip slated for 6 p.m. (all times PT) and Tuesday's will be at 7 p.m.

GIVEAWAY: Fans will have a chance to collect their fifth Aces collectible pin of the season with Sunday's giveaway - a Jewell Loyd pin. The pin will be passed out to the first 7,500 fans through the doors at T-Mobile Arena.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: The Aces are in control of their own fate as the fight for playoff seeding continues with their regular season games dwindling to three. Currently the No. 2 seed, Las Vegas could finish as well as 30-14 and at worst 27-17 if it drops its final contests. New York (25-17) has two games remaining and could finish 27-17 if it claims its final two games. If that happens, and the Aces face a worst-case scenario, New York earns the tiebreaker. Thus, the Aces must win at least one more game for a guaranteed home court advantage in the quarterfinals. To make things murkier, there's also a possibility of a three-way tie with Atlanta (28-14) and Phoenix (27-14). Not only are seed Nos. 2-5 up in the air, so are the final two, which are up for grabs between three teams: Seattle (22-21), Indiana (22-20) and Los Angeles (19-22). Golden State (23-18) also clinched a playoff berth. The 2025 WNBA Playoffs schedule can be found here.

MILESTONE WATCHES: Loyd needs 15 more points to become the 16th player in WNBA history to amass 6,000 points and Jackie Young needs 11 rebounds to reach 1,000.

Additionally, A'ja Wilson (1,447) needs 9 made free throws to pass Cappie Pondexter (1,455) for No. 8 on the league's all-time list and Loyd (1,344) needs 9 to pass Sylvia Fowles (1,352) for No. 16 on the leaderboards. Wilson (2,459) needs 2 rebounds to pass Breanna Stewart (2,460) for No. 19 and 24 more rebounds to pass Michelle Snow (2,482) for No. 18 on the league's all-time rebounds list.

MAKING AND CHASING HISTORY: With the win over Minnesota on Thursday, Las Vegas surpassed its previous franchise record with 13 straight wins and became the 8th team in WNBA history to reach that milestone. The 2001 Los Angeles Sparks, which were the eventual champions that year, own the record with 18 consecutive wins.

A'ja Wilson for 2025 WNBA M'VP and Defensive Player of the Year

1st in points per game (23.6) and leads the league for the 2nd year in a row

1st in total points (872) and leads the league for the 2nd year in a row

1st in blocks per game (2.2) and leads the league for the 4th year in a row

1st in stocks (steals + blocks) (3.76) and leads the league for the 4th year in a row

1st in player efficiency rating (32.8) and leads the league for the 3rd year in a row

1st in player win shares (8.3) and leads the league for the 3rd year in a row

1st in offensive win shares (5.5) and leads the league for the 2nd year in a row

1st in usage percentage (31.1%)

1st in points off turnovers (4.6)

T-1st in second chance points (3.7)

2nd in total blocks (82)

2nd in rebounds per game (10.1)

2nd in total rebounds (372)

2nd in points in the paint (12.4)

2nd in defensive win shares (2.8)

3rd in double-doubles in 2025 (19)

3rd in most 20-point games in 2025 (23)

T-4th in total steals (57)

Most 30-point games in 2025 (12)

Most 30-point double-doubles (9)

Most 20-point double-doubles (14)

Only player in the league in the top 5 in scoring, rebounds and blocks in 2025

Only player in the league to record a 30/20 game in league history

2025 All-WNBA candidate Young has scored in double figures in in 35 of the 41 games played and in all but one during the Aces winning streak. She is 10th in the league in games with 15 or more points and 12th in 20-point games this season. Since the All-Star break, she has upped her rebounds (4.1 to 4.8) and assists (4.0 to 5.8) and has cut down on her turnovers (2.6 to 1.9).

Another all-league candidate, Chelsea Gray, who has dished out 6.4 assists since the midway point, compared to 4.5 apg prior, is coming off her third double-double of the season. During the winning streak, she is averaging 11.1 points and 7.2 assists over the 13 games.

CHICAGO SKY: The Sky are wrapping up a losing season and have won just 3 games since the All-Star break. They are averaging 76.1 points, while giving up 85.4 and are shooting 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

2025 All-Rookie Angel Reese leads the league in rebounds at 12.6 rpg is averaging 14.7 ppg. Her second-year teammate Kamilla Cardoso is averaging double figures this season with 13.4 points and leads the Sky with 1.1 blocks per game.

LAST TIME OUT: The Aces clinched their playoff spot with a 79-74 road win on Aug. 25, their only game this year against the Sky, led by a combined 40 points from Wilson and Young.

The Aces are 27-21 all time against the Sky and have won 11 of their last 15 matchups dating to 2020.

UP NEXT: The Aces host the Sky for their last home game of the regular season on Tuesday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. Tuesday's game will also be Aces Fan Appreciation Night, preceded by a free Fan Fest at Toshiba Plaza from 4-7 p.m. The Aces first-ever Fan Fest will include a variety of activities, immersive activations and appearances by Aces entertainment teams. The game will air locally on Vegas 34. Tickets are still available through AXS.com.







