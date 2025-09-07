Golden State Valkyries Set All-Time WNBA Attendance Record
Published on September 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have set the all-time WNBA attendance record for average attendance (18,064) and total fans (397,408) during their inaugural regular season presented by Kaiser Permanente, and have sold out all 22 regular-season home games at Chase Center in 2025.
Totals
2025 Golden State Valkyries 397,408
2025 Indiana Fever 349,313
2025 New York Liberty 341,575
2024 Indiana Fever 340,715
2002 Washington Mystics 259,237
Average
2025 Golden State Valkyries 18,064
2024 Indiana Fever 17,036
2025 Indiana Fever 16,634
2025 New York Liberty 16,265
2002 Washington Mystics 16,202
For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.
