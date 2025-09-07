Golden State Valkyries Set All-Time WNBA Attendance Record

Published on September 6, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have set the all-time WNBA attendance record for average attendance (18,064) and total fans (397,408) during their inaugural regular season presented by Kaiser Permanente, and have sold out all 22 regular-season home games at Chase Center in 2025.

Totals

2025 Golden State Valkyries 397,408

2025 Indiana Fever 349,313

2025 New York Liberty 341,575

2024 Indiana Fever 340,715

2002 Washington Mystics 259,237

Average

2025 Golden State Valkyries 18,064

2024 Indiana Fever 17,036

2025 Indiana Fever 16,634

2025 New York Liberty 16,265

2002 Washington Mystics 16,202

