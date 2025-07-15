Minnesota Lynx's Kayla McBride Named as Replacement Player for 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game
July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) News Release
NEW YORK - Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride has been named by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to replace injured Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard on Team Collier in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+).
For McBride, 33, this marks her second consecutive WNBA All-Star appearance and the fifth of her career. Last year, McBride helped Team WNBA defeat the US Women's National Team, 117-109, in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.
Now in her 12th WNBA season, McBride ranks 27th in league history with 5,086 career points. This season, she is averaging 14.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game and has helped the Lynx to a league-best 19-4 record.
