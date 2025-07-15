All-Stars Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray Headline Participants in Friday Night Events at AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025

NEW YORK - Reigning Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever, defending Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest champion Allisha Gray of the Atlanta Dream, and three-point event record-holder Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty highlight the field of WNBA stars set to participate in the two events on Friday, July 18, as part of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025.

ESPN will broadcast the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge and the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever, on Friday, July 18 (8 p.m. ET). The events are a prelude to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+).

Gray is joined in the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge field by Natasha Cloud of the New York Liberty, Skylar Diggins and Erica Wheeler of the Seattle Storm, and Courtney Williams of the Minnesota Lynx.

The five contestants in the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge will compete in a timed obstacle course that tests a variety of basketball skills: dribbling, bounce pass, chest pass and outlet pass, and shots that include an elbow jumper, a three-pointer from the top of the arc and a corner three. Among the obstacles positioned along the course will be a 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid. The two players with the fastest times in the First Round will advance to the Final Round.

Clark, whose 122 made three-pointers last season set a WNBA rookie record, will make her debut in the five-player field set to compete in the WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest.

Clark and Gray, who defeated New York's Jonquel Jones in the final round of the 2024 event in Phoenix, will square off against Sonia Citron of the Washington Mystics, Kelsey Plum of the Los Angeles Sparks, and the Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu, who set the all-time single-round record for WNBA and NBA three-point contests with a score of 37 points in the final round of the 2023 WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest.

The WNBA STARRY® 3-Point participants will compete in a two-round, timed competition with ball racks positioned at five main shooting locations around the three-point arc. Four of the racks contain four official WNBA game balls worth one point each and one "money" ball worth two points. The fifth rack will be a special "all money ball" rack with every ball worth two points; each competitor will choose their preferred spot for the "all money ball" rack from among the five shooting locations. In addition, two ball pedestals will be positioned at deep shot locations called "The STARRY® Range." Each pedestal will hold one special "STARRY® ball"; shots made with the "STARRY® ball" are worth three points. The two players with the highest scores in the First Round will advance to the Final Round.

Below are the participants for the 2025 Kia WNBA Skills Challenge:

PLAYER TEAM POSITION HT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE CURRENT YR.

Natasha Cloud New York Liberty Guard 5-10 2/2/92 St. Joseph's 10

Skylar Diggins Seattle Storm Guard 5-9 8/2/90 Notre Dame 11

Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream Guard 6-0 1/12/95 South Carolina 9

Erica Wheeler Seattle Storm Guard 5-7 5/2/91 Rutgers 10

Courtney Williams Minnesota Lynx Guard 5-8 5/11/94 South Florida 10

Below are the participants for the 2025 WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest:

PLAYER TEAM POSITION HT BIRTHDATE COLLEGE CURRENT YR.

Sonia Citron Washington Mystics Guard 6-1 10/22/03 Notre Dame Rookie

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Guard 6-0 1/22/02 Iowa 2

Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream Guard 6-0 1/12/95 South Carolina 11

Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Guard 5-11 12/6/97 Oregon 6

Kelsey Plum Los Angeles Sparks Guard 5-8 8/24/94 Washington 8

In addition to the Kia WNBA Skills Challenge, WNBA STARRY® 3-Point Contest and the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, WNBA Live presented by Panini will be a focal point of AT&T WNBA All-Star 2025. A two-day, interactive fan festival that celebrates the intersection of the WNBA, fashion, music and culture, WNBA Live presented by Panini, returns to AT&T WNBA All-Star for its fourth year, taking place Friday, July 18 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET) and Saturday, July 19 (10 a.m. - 7 p.m. ET) at the Indiana Convention Center.

Fans can purchase tickets for WNBA Live presented by Panini via Ticketmaster. Fans can also navigate the event via the WNBA Events App - available for download in the Apple and Google app stores.







