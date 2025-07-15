Phoenix Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to 7-Day Contract
July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Kiana Williams to a 7-day contract, the team announced today.
Williams appeared in four games with Phoenix earlier this season, averaging 5.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 10.5 minutes per game while shooting 60.0% from the field and 42.9% from three. In the Mercury's 30-point win over Dallas on July 7, she recorded a career-high 17 points (7-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from three) along with a career-high 4 assists. Selected 18th overall by Seattle in the 2021 WNBA Draft, Williams won a 2021 NCAA Championship with Stanford.
