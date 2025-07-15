One Year Removed from Injury, Elizabeth Williams Leading Sky and Making Crucial Impact

July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The word 'leader' often gets thrown around in the world of basketball. But what does it mean to be one? Being a leader takes guts. It means fostering the success and development of yourself and others while working toward a common goal. It means standing up for others by utilizing your voice. Above all, it means displaying consistency and resilience.

In other words, being a leader means being like Elizabeth Williams.

Williams is a major backbone of the Chicago Sky. In her third season with the team, she's continued to help establish a culture that has the potential to resonate with the franchise for years to come. If you ask anyone in the organization who they look to for inspiration, the answer always includes Williams.

Coming off a season-ending injury, Williams is demonstrating that consistency and resilience on and off the court. On the hardwood, she's recording some of the best statistics of her career. Williams' leadership shined through her approach to her meniscus injury last season that limited her to nine games.

"It's just approaching every day with gratitude," Williams said. "I've been playing for a long time, so it was kind of nice to take a step back and have that time off... I think I'm a little more patient and not trying so hard to force things... I'm just really enjoying playing and not thinking too much about the results."

Before being inserted into the starting lineup with Kamilla Cardoso missing four games due to 2025 FIBA AmeriCup, Williams was among the most productive bench players in the league. Even after starting four games, she ranks seventh in bench points, 10th in bench rebounds, sixth in bench steals and second in bench blocks - well worthy of Sixth Woman of the Year consideration.

Withstanding a season-ending injury and responding with one of the best seasons of your career is not only rare, it's awe-inspiring. The one-time All-Star is averaging the most points per minute of her entire career, 14.6 per 36 minutes.

"I'm just really being aggressive," Williams said. "I feel pretty good physically and it definitely helps when you're fresh. Not playing a lot of minutes has allowed me to come into the games with a lot of energy."

Williams' wisdom and skill leads young and veteran players alike on her squads to look up to her. With 10 years of WNBA playing time, she's been sure to pass down messaging to younger players on the roster when she sees fit.

"I think some really good advice I got is being good at what you do," Williams said of what she's passing down to her teammates. "As a player, you're drafted for a reason or picked up on a team for a reason, and it's because you're good at certain things. By really valuing those skills that you have and continuing to show them, it brings people longevity in the league."

But being a leader also means knowing when to take feedback yourself. Williams was emphatic that the Sky's young players, including Cardoso, Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld, have made a significant impact on her basketball outlook as well.

"I think younger players just come in with high expectations and hopes and really carry that love for the game," Williams stated. "I know Maddy [Westbeld] often talks about how much she just loves playing basketball, and sometimes just hearing her say that reminds me of how true that is. I've been doing this for so long that I sometimes forget it's still just the game of basketball."

The Sky have endured multiple close losses this season and multiple lineup changes as a result of absences. Still, Chicago figured it out a way and are rounding into form as the season rolls along. According to Williams, the strong locker room connection helped make sure the team never got down on themselves amid tougher games.

"We have a new coach and pretty much a whole new team, so I've really gotten to bond with the girls off the court," Williams said. "It's also been good growing on the court with them. Even though I know our record doesn't really speak to it, I feel hopeful with our direction as a team."

Williams has signed two contracts with the Sky. While the roster is strikingly different from the one she first joined, she's completely bought in on the direction of the franchise and is optimistic about her own future and that of her teammates.

"I think it says a lot having the recent championship, for one," Williams said of why she's locked in with the Sky. "I also think the ownership and Jeff Pagliocca, our general manager, have a vision for where we want to go. I think it started with hiring Tyler Marsh and bringing in the players that we did. These women are good players, but even better people. I think the locker room has a big impact on the success that you have, so understanding that has allowed me to want to come back here."







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.