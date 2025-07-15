Alyssa Thomas Named Western Conference Player of the Week
July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
PHOENIX - Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from July 3 to 13, the WNBA announced today. It marks Thomas' 11th career WNBA Player of the Week honor.
During the three-game stretch, Thomas helped lead the Mercury to a 2-1 record and nearly averaged a triple-double with 17.7 points, 10.0 assists, 8.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. From July 3 to 13, Thomas led the league in assists per game, ranked third in steals per game and sixth in rebounds per game.
In Phoenix's 30-point win over Dallas on July 7 - the team's largest margin of victory since 2017 - Thomas recorded her first triple-double of the season, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record 15+ points, 15+ assists and 10+ rebounds in a game. It marked her league-leading 12th career regular season triple-double - the next most in the league is Sabrina Ionescu with four. In the win, Thomas tied the Mercury's franchise record in assists for the third time this year. She is the only player in the league this season to record 15+ assists in a game, and her three 15+ assist games tie Courtney Vandersloot (2020) for the most in a single campaign in WNBA history.
Thomas followed up this historic performance by scoring a career-high 29 points in Phoenix's statement win over the league-leading Minnesota Lynx on July 9. She shot 14-of-24 from the field (career highs in both field goal makes and attempts) while adding 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 steals.
Through 16 games this season, Thomas is averaging 15.4 points (18th in WNBA) on a career-high 53.5% shooting from the field (5th), a career-high 9.6 assists (1st), 7.4 rebounds (11th) and 1.5 steals (12th). She is on pace to become the first player in WNBA history to average 15+ points, 10+ assists, 7+ rebounds and 1+ steals while shooting 50%+ from the field - the only NBA players to have done so are LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Nikola Jokić. Thomas, who leads the league in 10+ assist games (8), has the most assists (153) through 16 games by any player in WNBA history.
