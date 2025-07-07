Phoenix Mercury, Phoenix Suns and Honeywell Team up to Inspire Arizona Youth Through STEM Education

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns are teaming up with Honeywell Aerospace, a global leader in aviation technology, to champion STEM education in Arizona and inspire students to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). Through the multi-year partnership, Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation will host STEM events and programs supported by Honeywell throughout the Valley, beginning with the Mercury STEM Camp at PHX Arena on July 8.

"The Suns and Mercury's partnership with Honeywell is an investment in Arizona's future - helping to inspire and prepare the next generation of STEM leaders," said Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation Executive Director Sarah Krahenbuhl. "By creating engaging STEM programs that pair sports with education, this partnership will spark curiosity and introduce students to new skills and future career pathways."

Using a hands-on STEM curriculum that integrates basketball, aerospace, and innovation, the programs and events will help youth across the Valley build academic confidence, foster inclusion and support career exploration. Science of Sport, a nonprofit that uses sports as a platform to teach students and educators STEM concepts, will help create the curriculum and implement the programs. The organizations will also host a STEM workshop to equip educators and nonprofit organizations with resources to teach STEM curriculum.

"Our partnership with the Suns and Mercury will help promote STEM education across the Valley and inspire the next generation of innovators in our community," said Jim Currier, President and CEO, Honeywell Aerospace. "Aerospace and defense is an exciting, complex industry, and STEM education is crucial for cultivating a skilled workforce that tackles the challenges we face in aviation. We're excited to help grow Arizona's workforce through this new partnership with the Suns and Mercury."

Honeywell will be the presenting partner of Phoenix Mercury's Camp Day when the team hosts the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on July 9. The game will highlight the rapidly growing STEM field and feature STEM-related activities in the Bally Bet COURTyard. Honeywell will also showcase products and technology in the concourse during six games throughout the Mercury season to get students excited about pursuing careers in STEM fields.

The partnership will also include STEM-focused theme nights during the Phoenix Suns 2025-26 season and STEM Fest at PHX Arena in spring 2026 which will feature a STEM project pitch competition, exhibits and guest speakers.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Honeywell Aerospace has been a leader in aerospace innovation for more than a century and is among the largest employers in Arizona. Products and services from Honeywell Aerospace are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The company builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components, power systems and more.







