Indiana Fever Ink Partnership with Bet365 as Team's 'Official Sportsbook Partner' for 2025 Season

July 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever announced today that one of the world's leading online betting companies, bet365, is joining the team as its Official Sportsbook Partner for the 2025 season.

bet365 will step into the game with a lineup of fan-focused features that will be integrated across the Fever's media and game day experience.

"We're excited to team up with bet365 and bring fans a premium mobile sports betting experience," said Fever Chief Operating Officer and General Manager Amber Cox. "This partnership is all about creating more ways for fans to connect with our team from tipoff through to the final buzzer."

As part of the partnership, bet365 will have a strong presence throughout the Fever season, including having a brand presence across Fever Radio Network broadcasts, team social content and the Fever mobile app.

"Exciting, record-breaking, and hungry for more, the Indiana Fever certainly embodies the Never Ordinary spirit, and we are incredibly enthusiastic about this partnership," said a bet365 spokesperson. "With the new season underway, it's the perfect time for us to share our unrivalled bet365 experience with Fever fans."

Fans can download bet365's mobile sportsbook app to place wagers on a wide range of live in-game and pre-game sports.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.