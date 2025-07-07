Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 90, Golden State Valkyries 81

July 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (12-7) vs. GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES (9-9)

Game 19 | July 07, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, GA

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 16 27 21 26 90

Golden State 26 19 23 13 81

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Golden State

Points Gray (24) Billings (19)

Rebounds Jones (8) Thornton/Billings/Amihere (6)

Assists Canada (9) Burton (7)

KEY TAKEAWAYS

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner - improving to 7-4 on the season.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. Golden State Valkyries moves to 1-0 overall, including 1-0 at home.

The Dream are now 12-2 when Allisha Gray scores 15 or more points.

Atlanta became just the second team to score 90 or more points against the Valkyries this season.

Allisha Gray scored 24 points, marking her eighth 20-point game of the season.

Naz Hillmon recorded a season-high 16 points, including a personal-best four three-pointers and a team-high +21 plus-minus.

Brionna Jones posted 14 points and eight rebounds.

Rhyne Howard added 15 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

The Dream recorded 11 steals, setting a new season high.

Jordin Canada dished out nine assists - a personal season high.

Atlanta shot 43.9% from the field and 87.5% (21-24) from the free throw line.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Brittney Griner opened the scoring for Atlanta with a strong drive and finish at the rim.

Allisha Gray broke up a Valkyries scoring run with a momentum-shifting three, followed by a steal and coast-to-coast layup.

Rhyne Howard connected on her first triple of the night to cut into the early deficit.

Brionna Jones created a key scoring chance with a steal and assist to Gray, then added a layup on a feed from Jordin Canada.

Despite a late push, Atlanta trailed 26-16 after the first quarter.

Q2

Canada sparked the offense with her first basket and quickly followed with a dime to Jones at the rim.

Jones turned defense into offense again, poking the ball loose and assisting Howard for an easy jumper in the paint.

Canada added a second bucket before assisting Griner on a four-point play that ignited Atlanta's comeback.

The Dream used an 18-5 run to take their first lead of the game midway through the quarter.

Gray knocked down her second three of the half to push the lead to six.

Atlanta outscored Golden State 27-19 in the second quarter and dominated hustle stats - rebounds, steals, and blocks - heading into the break down just 45-43.

Q3

Jones got to work early with back-to-back scoring possessions to trim the deficit.

Danielle Caldwell provided an immediate impact off the bench, draining a corner three to tie the game.

Canada came up with a steal that led to a transition three by Hillmon - her first of the game.

Jones followed with a strong finish through contact for a three-point play to keep momentum rolling.

Gray hit a deep three to answer the Valkyries' defense, then Hillmon followed with her second triple to put Atlanta in front by one.

Golden State responded late, and Atlanta trailed 68-64 entering the final quarter.

Q4

Howard and Hillmon combined for five quick points in under 30 seconds to cut the deficit to one.

Howard tied the game with her third made three, setting the tone for a high-energy final frame.

Gray converted a tough and-one to push Atlanta ahead by three.

The Dream ripped off a 12-2 run, seizing control of the game midway through the fourth.

Canada's assist to Gray for a corner three marked her eighth dime - tying her season high - and she added a ninth moments later.

Howard tallied the team's 11th steal of the night, setting a new season high.

Hillmon delivered the knockout blow with back-to-back threes, stretching the lead to double digits - Atlanta's largest of the game.

The Dream closed out the game with poise, securing a 90-81 win.







