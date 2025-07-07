Fever to Face Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center on August 1

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever will travel to face the Dallas Wings on Friday, Aug. 1, with the match now to be played at American Airlines Center, broadcast nationally on ION. The 7:30 p.m. ET tip off was originally scheduled to be played at College Park Center.

The Indiana Fever were announced as an expansion franchise in the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in June 1999 and began play during the 2000 season. In 2012, led by Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings, the team won its first WNBA Championship. Today, the team is headlined by some of the league's biggest stars including back-to-back No. 1 overall draft picks Aliyah Boston (2023) and Caitlin Clark (2024), as well as veteran leaders such as Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard.

This season, over the weekend of July 18-19, the Fever will host the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. More information can be found here.

