Aces Continue East Coast Trip at New York on July 9 on ESPN

July 7, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK -The Las Vegas Aces (9-9) continue their 4-game East Coast swing with a bout against the New York Liberty (12-6) at Barclays Center on Tuesday, July 8, at 5 p.m. PT. The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Las Vegas and New York are an even 32-32 over 64 regular season games dating to the inaugural WNBA season. However, the Aces have dropped the last 5 regular season meetings to NY. The Aces will host the Liberty in their third and final contest of the year on August 13 at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Liberty, which opened the year with a 9-0 mark, have gone 3-6 in its last 9 games. However, they have been missing center Jonquel Jones, who last saw the court in the team's first loss of the season on June 19, has only played 9 games due to injury. Jones averaged 12.1 points before being sidelined. New York also was missing Leonie Fiebich, who started 9 games and averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds before being called away for the European Championship. Fiebich returned for their last two games and contributed 6.0 ppg and 3.5 rpg.

Over the past 9 games, New York has dropped in numerous categories, including scoring, rebounding and offensive and defensive ratings, among others:

New York PPG RPG FG% 3P% AST STL BK O RTG D RTG PITP PTS OFF TOs OPP PTS OFF TOs

First 9 (9-0) 90.4 35.7 47.8 37.1 23.1 9.7 5.3 111.5 88.1 33.8 19.9 13.9

Last 9 (3-6) 82.9 34.1 42.4 32.8 19.0 7.9 3.8 102.3 107.9 35.3 15.6 15.8

Despite the skid, New York remains atop the league in scoring (86.7 ppg) and is 3 rd in 3-point shooting (.351) and assists (21.1 apg) and 4 th in field goal percentage (.450). Including the injured Jones, the Liberty have 4 players scoring in double figures, including Breanna Stewart, who is 4 th in the league in points per game at 19.8 ppg. Sabrina Ionescu is averaging 18.9 ppg and Natasha Cloud adds 10.1 ppg.

The Aces and Liberty sit atop of league standings at the free throw line, respectively, with the Aces netting a league-best 84.4% from the charity stripe, while the Liberty are tallying a second-best 82.3%.

2025 WNBA All-Star starter and reigning M'VP A'ja Wilson continues to rank among the top 5 in league leaderboards in blocked shots (1 st), scoring (2 nd), rebounds (2 nd) and steals (4 th). After sitting out three games due to concussion protocol, she is averaging 23.1 points on 48.7% shooting and 8.3 rebounds in 7-game span since her return.

Chelsea Gray, who is averaging 12.8 points on 42.9% shooting, needs just 3 steals and 1 blocked shot to become the 5 th player in WNBA history with at least 4,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 1,500 assists, 400 steals and 100 blocked shots. She could become the second-fastest (343 games) behind Alyssa Thomas (327 games) and ahead of No. 2 Candace Parker (377 games) to hit that mark.

NaLyssa Smith received her first starting nod with the Aces in the road win against Connecticut, where she tallied her third double-double of the season with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting and 10 rebounds. She is averaging 8.5 rebounds over her past 4 games, compared to 5.3 rebounds on the season.

2025 WNBA All-Star reserve Jackie Young is the Aces second-highest leading scorer, averaging 17.1 points and 3.8 rebounds on 43.8% field goal shooting. Young is 7 points away (2,993) from 3,000 career points and will become the 5 th player in franchise history to hit that milestone.

UP NEXT: The Aces travel to Washington to conclude their five-game road trip, which began June 29 at Phoenix, for a clash against the Mystics (8-10) on Thursday, July 10. The game will air at 4:30 p.m. PT on Vegas 34.







