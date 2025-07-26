Aces Look to Bounce Back in Sunday Contest at Dallas Wings

July 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - The Las Vegas Aces (12-13) continue their 4-game road trip with a Sunday matchup against the Dallas Wings (7-18) at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The game, which tips at 1 p.m. PT, will be broadcast on ESPN3 and locally on Vegas 34.

2025 WNBA All-Star starter A'ja Wilson since the All-Star break averaging 19.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists over the past 3 games after posting 22.3 ppg, 9.2 rpg and 3.2 apg in her first 18.

Wilson's 22.0 ppg overall leads four Aces scoring in double figures, including Jackie Young (16.6 ppg), who has made 26 consecutive free throws, Chelsea Gray (11.7 ppg) and Jewell Loyd (10.4 ppg).

NaLyssa Smith has been a bright spot for the Aces since her first game on July 3. Smith has scored in double figures in 4 of her games with Las Vegas, notably finishing in double figures in 2 out of the last 3 games. She has averaged 9.7 points since the break, including a 10-point, 10-rebound game at Indiana - her 30th career double-double.

Per Elias, Wilson and Loyd have averaged 24.2 and 19.3 points per game, respectively, against Dallas - the highest scoring average they hold against any team in the league over their careers. Additionally, Wilson (37.0 ppg) and Loyd (17.5 ppg) are the team's two highest scorers against the Wings this year.

The Aces continue to excel at the line and are ranked No. 2 for free throw shooting (.830) and blocks against (2.7), are tied at No. 3 for blocked shots (4.6 bpg) and No. 5 for fewest turnovers per game (13.8). Boasting a No. 4 ranking for net rating, the Aces list No. 4 for offensive rating (109.5) and are tied at No. 6 for defensive rating (100.0). On the flip side, the Aces list at No. 9 for scoring (80.4 ppg), No. 10 for rebounds (33.2 rpg) and No. 11 for field goal percentage (.415), 3-point percentage (.319) and assists (17.0 apg). Further, since coming back from the All-Star break, the Aces are shooting a league-low 26.2% from distance the last 3 games, compared to their season average of 32% from beyond the arc.

Dallas, which has dropped 5 of its last 6 games, enters Sunday's contest sitting in 12 th place in the league standings. The Wings are led by 2025 WNBA All-Star Paige Bueckers, who leads all rookies in scoring (18.1 ppg), assists (5.5 apg) and field goals made (135). She leads Dallas in those categories and also in free throw attempts per game (4.3 FTA/G) and steals (1.7 spg).

Wings rookies Bueckers, Aziaha James (8.3 ppg) and JJ Quinerly (7.1 ppg) are all in the top 15 in scoring amongst rookies this season and occupy the top 3 rookie scoring spots in July.

Arike Ogunbowale (15.9 ppg), DiJonai Carrington (11.3 ppg) and Li Yueru (8.8 ppg) round out the majority of the Wings scoring.

The two teams will meet for the final time in the 2025 regular season on Sunday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m. PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

MILESTONE WATCHES:

Loyd now has 5,797 points for her career and needs 1 more point to pass Angel McCoughtry for sole possession of No. 19 on the all-time scoring list. Brittney Griner is No. 18 with 5,803.

Becky Hammon is 1 game away from becoming the third-fastest WNBA coach to 100 regular season victories.

Wilson (1,914) needs 2 FGM to pass Hammon (1,915) and move into No. 25 for WNBA career FGM and with 1,349 FTM, she neeeds 4 FTM to pass Sylvia Fowles (1,352) to take No. 15 on that all-time list.

LAST TIME(S) OUT: Wilson led all scorers in a narrow 90-86 victory on July 16 with a season-high 37 points - she did not suit up for the first Dallas game (concussion protocol). Loyd and Young added 17.5 ppg and 15.0 ppg. Gray and Aaliyah Nye chipped in 9.5 ppg and 9.0 ppg in the two contests. Megan Gustafson was out with a left leg injury and did not appear in the last two games.

The Aces connected on 44.9% of their field goals and 33.9% from distance, while the Wings netted 43.6% of their shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc. In the July 16 game, the Aces also attempted a season-low 15 3-pointers.

UP NEXT: The Aces conclude their road trip with their third game against the Los Angeles Sparks (10-14) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, July 29. The game tips at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcasted locally on Vegas 34 and streamed on NBA TV.







