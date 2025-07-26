Postgame Notes: NYL 99, LAS 101

July 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 99 | SPARKS 101

NEW YORK (17-7) | LOS ANGELES (11-14)

JULY 26, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 20 25 24 30 99

SPARKS 35 23 16 27 101

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK LOS ANGELES

POINTS Ionescu (30) Jackson (24)

REBOUNDS Ionescu, Jones (8) Stevens (11)

ASSISTS Cloud (9) Allemand (10)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Sabrina Ionescu posted 30 points (12-for-22 FG, 4-for-4 FT), eight rebounds, and six assists - marking her ninth career game with a 30-5-5 stat line, tying Breanna Stewart for the second-most in WNBA history.

Ionescu's four steals matched her season high and made her just the fourth player all-time in league history to record a 30-8-6-4 stat line.

Natasha Cloud tallied 22 points (8-for-15 FG, 3-for-7 3PT, 3-for-3 FT) and nine assists - her second 20-point, nine-assist performance with New York and the seventh of her career, passing Sue Bird for ninth-most all-time.

Cloud finished with a 9.00 assist to turnover ratio, her personal season high and the second-best finish in the WNBA this season.

Jonquel Jones moved to No. 7 on the Liberty's all-time blocks leaderboard, passing Janel McCarville. With one block tonight, her New York career total sits at 114.

New York's 99 points marked their ninth game scoring 90+ this season, tying Atlanta and Minnesota for the league lead.

The Liberty had an 89.5% (17-for-19) success rate from the line. This marks the fifth consecutive game surpassing 85% on at least 10 free throw attempts, tying the WNBA's longest streak this season.

New York leads the WNBA in points per game (87.9), steals per game (8.8), 3-point percentage (35.7%, tied with LAS), and threes made per game (10.1).







