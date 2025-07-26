Mystics vs. Storm Postgame Notes - July 26, 2025

July 26, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. SEATTLE STORM

July 26, 2025

Mystics 69 - Storm 58

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (69) Austin (14) Austin & Iriafen (11) Sykes (5)

Storm (58) Ogwumike (18) Malonga (9) Wheeler (6)

Mystics Game Notes:

Tonight marked the first time in franchise history that three Mystics players - Shakira Austin (11), Kiki Iriafen (11), and Sonia Citron (10) recorded 10+ rebounds in a single game. It is just the 20th occurrence of this feat in WNBA history (last: New York, July 21, 2023, at Washington).

Shakira Austin led the team with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks.

Austin recorded her third double-double of the season.

She has now scored in double figures in five of her last six games.

Austin tallied her third consecutive game with multiple blocks.

Sonia Citron contributed 11 points, 10 rebounds, a steal, and two blocks.

Citron logged the third double-double of her career - the second most double-doubles by a rookie this season, trailing only teammate Kiki Iriafen.

She also set a new career-high with two blocks.

Sug Sutton added 13 points on 55.0% shooting from the field.

She registered her ninth double-digit scoring game of the season and has scored 10+ points in two of her last three games.

Brittney Sykes posted 11 points and five assists.

Sykes became the 15th Mystics player to dish 300+ assists with the franchise.

This also marked her 10th game with 5+ assists this season - tied for the second-most in a single season in her career.

She recorded her eighth game this season with 10+ points and 5+ assists.

Kiki Iriafen grabbed 11 rebounds, which marked her eighth game with double-digit rebounds this season.

Additional Notes:

The Mystics held the Storm to 58 points - their second-lowest scoring output on the season.

Washington improved to 8-2 this season when four or more players score in double figures.

Washington recorded a season-high 8 blocks.

Every member of the Mystics bench recorded at least one block and one steal.

Washington totaled 44 rebounds, marking a season high, and the most team rebounds in a game since May 31st, 2022, at Indiana.

The Mystics outscored the Storm in the paint 42-30.

Washington held the Storm to 10 points in the third quarter, matching their lowest scoring quarter against Washington this season (10 point in Q1 on July 13).

Washington tallied 20 assists, marking their fourth game with 20+ assist in the past five outings.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.