Mystics vs. Sparks Postgame Information - July 22, 2025

WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. LOS ANGELES SPARKS

July 22, 2025

Mystics 86 - Sparks 93

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (86) Sykes (18) Austin (6) Citron (6)

Sparks (93) Hamby (24) Hamby (14) Plum (7)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of tonight's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Brittney Sykes led the Mystics with 18 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Sykes has now scored in double figures in four of her last five games.

She has recorded six games this season with 15+ points and 5+ assists.

Shakira Austin contributed 17 points along with a team-high six rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.

Austin has posted 15+ points and 5+ rebounds in four of her last five outings.

Her four steals marked a career high.

She has totaled nine blocks over her last five games, tying a career best over this span.

Kiki Iriafen added 13 points, four rebounds and an assist.

Iriafen has now scored 10+ points in four of her last five games.

Her 17 games with 10+ points this season rank third among WNBA rookies, trailing only Sonia Citron and Paige Bueckers (18).

Stefanie Dolson paced the Mystics bench with a season-high-tying eight points including two made three-pointers.

Additional Notes:

Washington's 26 first quarter points were just three shy of their season-high 29 (June 16 at Las Vegas).

The team tallied totaled 22 assists, reaching 20+ assists for the third time in their last four games.

The Mystics tied a season high with nine first quarter assists.

This marked the third time this season in which three or more Mystics players recorded multiple steals.

Washington forced the Sparks into 19 turnovers, converting those into 27 points. The Mystics have scored 20+ points off turnovers in eight games, posting a 6-2 record in those contests.







