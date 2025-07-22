Sky Lose on the Road to Lynx 68-91

July 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Minnesota Lynx 68-91 inside Target Center on Tuesday, July 22. The Sky are now 7-16 on the season, 3-10 on the road, 6-7 against the Western Conference and 19-30 against the Lynx all time.

Kia Nurse led the Sky in scoring with 16 points and eight rebounds. Angel Reese recorded her 10th consecutive double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Kamilla Cardoso earned her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Rookies Hailey Van Lith and Maddy Westbeld combined for 16 points off the bench. Van Lith notched seven points and four assists while Westbeld contributed a career-high nine points.

All five Minnesota starters scored in double figures on Tuesday. Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride led the Lynx in scoring with 19 points each. Collier recorded eight rebounds, while McBride added five. Bridget Carleton recorded 11 points, five rebounds and three steals. Alanna Smith and Courtney Williams rounded out Minnesota's high scorers with 10 points each. Williams added seven assists, while Smith tallied four rebounds.

NEXT UP: The Chicago Sky return home to play the Seattle Storm for the first time this season on Thursday, July 24 inside Wintrust Arena. Chicago went 1-2 against the Storm last season and is 21-26 against Seattle's franchise all-time.

The 14-9 Storm are led by Skylar Diggins, who averages 17.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while Gabby Williams records 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. All three players played in the 2025 WNBA All-Star game on July 19. Ogwumike and Diggins played on Team Collier alongside Angel Reese.

The game between the Sky and Storm tips off at 7:30 p.m. and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

Chicago went on a 17-7 run from 4:59 to 0:47 in the first quarter

Minnesota went on a 22-9 run from 6:45 to 0:12 in the second quarter

Minnesota went on a 15-6 run from 9:06 to 3:36 in the third quarter

KEY STATS:

The Lynx recorded three blocks in the first quarter

Angel Reese notched six rebounds in the first quarter

The Lynx scored 29 points in the second quarter

The Lynx tallied three blocks in the fourth quarter

There were four lead changes and four ties in tonight's game

Minnesota outscored Chicago in points off turnovers 20-6

The Sky committed 21 turnovers to Minnesota's eight

The Sky's 21 turnovers are their most since June 17

Minnesota blocked eight shots compared to Chicago's two

CHICAGO NOTES:

Angel Reese accounted for five of the Sky's 24 points in the first quarter (three points, two points created from assists)

Reese accounted for six of Chicago's 14 points in the second quarter (two points, four points created from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for six of Chicago's 24 points in the first quarter (four points, two points created from assists)

Cardoso accounted for five of the Sky's 14 points in the second quarter (two points, three points created from assists)

Hailey Van Lith accounted for five of the Sky's 12 points in the third quarter (two points, three points created from assists)

MINNESOTA NOTES:

Napheesa Collier accounted for nine of the Lynx's 29 points in the second quarter (two points, seven points created from assists)

Kayla McBride accounted for 10 of Minnesota's 23 points in the third quarter (three points, seven points created from assists)







