Sky Sign Marquesha Davis to Seven-Day Hardship Contract

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky signed free agent guard Marquesha Davis to a seven-day hardship contract, the team announced today.

Davis was the 11th overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the New York Liberty. She appeared in 29 games across two seasons with New York, totaling 32 points and 15 rebounds. She won a title with the Liberty in 2024.

She played collegiately at Ole Miss and Arkansas. Davis averaged 14.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 2023-24, earning First Team All-SEC honors. She started in all 33 games for the Rebels that year, scoring in double figures in 25 games. She had a career-high 33 points in the SEC Tournament Quarterfinal against Florida on March 8, 2024, the second-most points in a conference tournament game in Ole Miss history.

The Sky return from the All-Star break Tuesday to play the Minnesota Lynx for the fourth and final time this season.







