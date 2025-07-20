Angel Reese Remains Undefeated in WNBA All-Star Games

July 20, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky's Angel Reese made her second straight All-Star appearance on Saturday, July 19 in Indianapolis. As was the case in her first appearance, she made a positive impact on the winning team as Team Collier defeated Team Clark, 151-131.

Reese, who played on Team Collier, did what she has done best this season as the league's leading rebounder. She came off the bench to haul in nine rebounds, along with six points and two assists in the victory.

Both teams looked to take advantage of the four-point shot implemented in this game, but it was Team Collier who dominated from deep. Reese's team jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter and didn't look back.

Reese was part of Team WNBA's 117-109 win in last year's game against Team USA. Reese had a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds. She was just the fourth Sky rookie to be voted an All-Star.

Reese's teammates Napheesa Collier and Skylar Diggins each broke WNBA All-Star game records on Saturday. Collier broke the record for most points scored in an All-Star game. Her 36-point performance earned her All-Star Game MVP.

Diggins, who assisted on Collier's record-breaking three-pointer, set a new record for most assists in an All-Star game with 15. Diggins made history in another way, as she recorded the first-ever triple-double in an All-Star game. She came off the bench to notch 11 points and 11 rebounds to go with her 15 assists.

Team Collier's 151 points also broke the record for most points scored in an All-Star game.

Reese will see Collier and a few other of her All-Star teammates on Tuesday, as the Sky will be back in action to take on the Lynx for the fourth and final time this season. Reese is currently on a nine game double-double streak, and will look to continue her dominance in the paint this year.







