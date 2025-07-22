Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Wings - 7/25/25

The Golden State Valkyries return from the All-Star break to host Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings at Chase Center on Friday. Bueckers was selected as an All-Star in her rookie season and was a member of the winning 'Team Collier.' Both teams have an All-Star heading into Friday's matchup as forward Kayla Thornton recorded a double-double as the Valkyries' first-ever representative.

The first 10,000 fans in attendance for Wednesday's game will receive a Valkyries' crossbody belt bag.

Valkyries vs. Wings

Friday, July 25 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: ION

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries dropped their final game before the All-Star break, 67-58, to the Storm in Seattle on Wednesday. Wednesday's game was a defensive slugfest as both teams struggled with shooting inefficiency from the field and behind the arc. The Storm's 10-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike led all scorers with 22 points and moved to sixth on the WNBA's all-time scoring list. With the loss, the Valkyries drop to ninth place and just outside of the top-eight playoff slots. They have lost three straight games and five of their last six heading into the break. » Full Game Recap

THORNTON'S ALL-STAR GAME PERFORMANCE

Kayla Thornton scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, dished out five assists and hit two four-pointers in Team Clark's 151-131 All-Star Game loss to Team Collier in Indiana on Saturday. Thornton showed out in her first career All-Star appearance, etching her name in Golden State Valkyries' history as their first-ever representative. She became the first player to represent an expansion team as an All-Star since 2006. Thornton is the fourth player in WNBA All-Star Game history to tally at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, joining Jonquel Jones in 2022, Tamika Catchings in 2007 and Cheryl Ford in 2007. » Read More

FOUNDATION FOR SUCCESS

The Valkyries have laid a foundation for success on and off the court in the first half of their inaugural season, entering the second half of the season with 10 wins and 11 straight home sellout crowds. The Valkyries have already doubled the win total the two most recent expansion teams had for an entire season (2006 Chicago Sky, 5-29 record; 2008 Atlanta Dream, 4-30 record). Seven of those 10 wins have come at Chase Center, which has been dubbed "Ballhalla" when the Valkyries are residing there. They have quickly built a distinct home-court advantage, fueled by loud, passionate fans who energize the home team and create a deafening atmosphere for opponents. » Read More

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Dallas Wings have the second-worst record in the WNBA this season at 6-17. The Wings lost four straight games heading into the All-Star break and are just 2-10 on the road. However, the Wings are 1-0 against the Valkyries this season, beating them 80-71 on June 17. Despite having zero made threes, All-Star guard Paige Bueckers led all scorers with 20 points on 9-for-18 shooting in that game. Bueckers (18.4 PPG, 5.5 APG) is one of three WNBA players averaging at least 18 points and five assists per game this season, joining Sabrina Ionescu (18.7 PPG, 5.5 APG) and Kelsey Plum (20. 1 PPG, 5.8 APG). She joins CaItlin Clark as the only players who have accomplished this feat in their rookie season.







