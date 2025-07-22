Mercury Sign Kiana Williams to Second 7-Day Contract

July 22, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







PHOENIX - The Phoenix Mercury have signed guard Kiana Williams to a second 7-day contract, the team announced today.

Williams has appeared in five games with Phoenix this season, averaging 6.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.8 minutes per game while shooting 50.0% from the field.







