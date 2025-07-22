Indiana Fever Fall to the New York Liberty

Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

BROOKLYN - The Indiana Fever (12-12) suffered a 98-84 loss to the New York Liberty at Barclays Center on Tuesday night, both teams' first regular-season game following the WNBA All-Star Game.

In the first quarter, the Fever and the Liberty traded buckets, ending the quarter with Liberty leading by a point. Natasha Howard scored eight points, while four points from both Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell contributed to the 23-22 score. With 10 points from Mitchell and five points from Aari McDonald, the Indiana Fever led the New York Liberty 46-42 at the end of the first half.

The Liberty took back the lead, 69-67, by the end of the third quarter with the Fever trailing by two points. The home side would continue to pull away over the final period, using a 19-3 run over the end of the third and start of the fourth, eventually earning the victory.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Aliyah Boston earned her 1,500th career point with a layup at the 3:33 mark of the first quarter.

Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 29 points, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 23 games, posting 10+ points in every game so far this season.

Lexie Hull earned her 600th career point in the first quarter, ending the night with 7 points.

Kelsey Mitchell became the fourth player in WNBA history to record at least 50 made three pointers in each of her first eight seasons.

Aliyah Boston recorded her 33rd career and ninth season double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Aliyah Boston became the 5th overall Indiana Fever franchise history in offensive rebounds.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever return home to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to face the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, July 24 at 7 p.m. ET.







