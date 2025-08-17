Cunningham Injures Knee
Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
UNCASVILLE - Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham sustained a right knee injury during the second quarter of the Fever's game against Connecticut on Sunday afternoon. She is out for the remainder of the game.
