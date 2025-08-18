Las Vegas Tops Wings

Published on August 17, 2025

Dallas Wings News Release







Las Vegas, NV - The Dallas Wings fell at the Las Vegas Aces 106-87 on Sunday afternoon at Michelob ULTRA Arena despite a career-high 23 points from Maddy Siegrist. The Wings struggled from three, going just 3-17, while the Aces made 18 triples and scored 23 points off 13 Dallas turnovers to pull away.

Siegrist added six rebounds, two blocks and two steals, matching her career high in steals. Paige Bueckers joined Siegrist in double figures with 18 points, stretching her double-digit scoring streak to 28 games, while adding five rebounds and four assists.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Siegrist - 23 James - 8 Five tied - 4

Las Vegas Wilson - 34 Wilson - 8 Gray - 14

First Quarter: Dallas 27, Las Vegas 31

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist, Haley Jones and Luisa Geiselsöder. The Wings were without Li Yueru, Arike Ogunbowale and Ty Harris due to injuries.

The first 10 minutes saw six ties and four lead changes with Siegrist tying for the game high with nine points off 4-5 shooting, including 1-2 from three. The Wings assisted on eight of 11 makes with Geiselsöder posting a team-high three assists. Both teams had a hot-shooting quarter, with Dallas making 55 percent of its attempts from the field and Las Vegas making 62.5 percent. A'ja Wilson and Kierstan Bell each had nine points for the Aces.

Second Quarter: Dallas 17, Las Vegas 24

Las Vegas opened the second on a 10-4 run to take a 10-point lead, 41-31, with 7:12 left in the first half. The Wings struggled from three, going 0-3, while the Aces drained a trio of triples. Bueckers had a team-high seven points in the quarter to bring her total to 11 in the first half. Siegrist matched Bueckers for the team high with 11 points while Aziaha James added four in the quarter towards her seven in the first half.

Third Quarter: Dallas 22, Las Vegas 26

The Wings kept the Aces off the scoreboard until 7:45 when Wilson made 1-of-2 free-throws. Las Vegas missed its first four attempts from the field and was held without a field goal until 5:15 left in the quarter, with its first six points all coming from the free-throw line. After the cold start, the Aces made seven of their next 10 attempts from the field to grow their advantage back to double-digits. Siegrist had eight points in the third to lead the Wings, while Wilson added 14 for Las Vegas towards her game high 32.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 21, Las Vegas 25

The Wings got no closer than 12 in the fourth as a 7-0 Aces run at the midway point brought the deficit to 19 at 93-74. The Wings' struggles from deep continued, going 0-6 while Las Vegas knocked down 5-of-10 from three. Myisha Hines-Allen led Dallas in scoring in the fourth with five points on 2-2 shooting.

On the afternoon, Dallas shot 48.7 percent from the field, making 38 field goals for the second consecutive game - marking just the second time in franchise history the Wings made 38+ field goals in back-to-back contests. Dallas attempted just nine free-throws, going 8-9, while Las Vegas was 20-23. The Aces shot 50-percent from the field (34-68) and nearly 53 percent from three (18-34). The 18 triples were the most by a Wings opponent in franchise history and the second-highest total by any team in WNBA history.

Dallas outrebounded Las Vegas 37-28 and held the advantage in points in the paint (58-32), second chance points (20-6) and fast break points (14-3). Wilson led the Aces with a game-high 34 points, while Chelesa Gray dished a game-best 14 assists.

Dallas remains on the road and will travel to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday. Tipoff at Crypto.com Arena is set for 9 p.m. CT with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29 and streaming on WNBA League Pass.







