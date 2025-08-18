Atlanta Turns Tables on Storm

SEATTLE - Nneka Ogwumike scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, but the Seattle Storm came up short of the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday night inside Climate Pledge Arena, 85-75.

Gabby Williams added 11 points, four rebounds and six assists for the Storm.

Seattle was down 47-39 early in the third quarter, but responded with a 10-1 scoring run. Ogwumike, who hit 13-of-23 from the field, accounted for half of those points.

A driving lay-in by Brittney Sykes, who was making her home debut since being acquired in a trade from Washington last week, capped the run for a 49-48 lead with 4:03 left in the quarter.

The Dream then got hot from downtown, hitting five treys in the last 2:30 of the third and took a 68-54 lead into the final 10 minutes.

The Storm made a 10-2 run in the fourth, rallying from 16 down to just eight at 77-69 with 3:28 still on the clock before Atlanta pulled away.

The Storm handed out 20 assists, led by Williams' six, making it their seventh straight game and eighth in the last nine with 20 or more. They also took care of the ball with a season-low six turnovers.

Ezi Magbegor had two blocked shots, increasing her league-leading total to 67.

Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 25 points. Allisha Gray added 22 points and 11 rebounds.

