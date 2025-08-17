Connecticut Suffers Overtime Loss to Indiana, 99-93

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun (6-27) fell to the Indiana Fever (19-16), 99-93, in their first overtime game this season. The game marked the Sun's last match up with the Fever this season, as the Sun drop the season series, 1-3. The last time Indiana won the regular season series against Connecticut was the 2015 regular season.

Marina Mabrey led the Sun with 27 points, two rebounds and five assists in 37 minutes played in the game. The outing marked her sixth 20+ points performance this season for the Sun. Tina Charles added 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal in the effort. Charles has gone for 20+ points on 11 occasions in 2025.

Rookie guard Saniya Rivers tallied 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and a career-high five blocks. She joins Tina Charles and Elizabeth Williams as the only Sun rookie to record at least 5 blocks in a regular season game in franchise history. With five blocks in the game, she also became the fastest WNBA guard to reach 30 career blocks, doing so in 32 games.

Rookie forward Aneesah Morrow recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 10 points and a team-high 11 rebounds in the game. She also added one assist and two steals. Rookie guard Leila Lacan finished with seven points, four rebounds and a team and career-high 14 assists. Her 14 assists mark the most assists for a rookie in a single game in franchise history. She also ties Alyssa Thomas (4 times) for second-most assists in a regular season game in Sun history.

The Sun jumped out to an 11-4 lead over the Fever with 6:33 to play in the first quarter. Tina Charles notched six of Connecticut's 11 to start the contest. The Sun closed the first on a 13-7 spurt to take a 24-11 lead into the second. Charles led Connecticut with eight points in the first quarter. The Sun forced nine Fever turnovers in the first quarter, resulting in ten of their 24 points to begin the game. Connecticut grabbed five of their seven steals in the first.

Both teams notched six points to begin the second, with the Sun taking a 30-17 lead with 6:15 to play in the first half. Saniya Rivers had four of Connecticut's six points to open the quarter. Indiana closed the gap to as close as 11 in the second, but an 18-12 close to the quarter by the Sun gave them a 19-point advantage heading into the locker room, 48-29. Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles each notched 12 points in the first half to lead the Sun in scoring. Leila Lacan dished out eight assists through the first two quarters.

A 10-6 start to the second half by the Fever forced the Sun into a timeout with 6:31 to play in the third quarter, 54-38. Marina Mabrey, Bria Hartley and Aneesah Morrow each had a basket to open the second half for Connecticut. The Fever went on a 14-6 run to make it an eight-point game, 60-52, but Leila Lacan nailed a three-point basket to close the quarter to make it 63-52, heading into the fourth. The Sun shot just 35.3% (6/17) while the Fever shot 57.1% (8/14) in the third quarter.

The Sun began the fourth on a quick 6-2 spurt prompting the Fever into a timeout with 8:51 to play in the quarter, 69-54. Saniya Rivers nailed two three-point field goals to get Connecticut started in the quarter. Indiana responded on a 12-5 run to cut Connecticut's lead to eight, 74-66, with 5:16 left in the fourth. The Fever were able to tie the game twice, 77-77, and 79-79 before a Marina Mabrey three put the Sun up 82-79 with 1:32 to play in the quarter. Indiana's Kelsey Mitchell answered with an and-one lay-up tying the game once again, 82-82 with 44.7 seconds to go in regulation. Tina Charles put the Sun ahead, 84-82, but Indiana's Aliyah Boston responded with a jumper with 21.8 seconds left in the fourth. Marina Mabrey missed a layup with 1.4 seconds left and Indiana was not able to respond before time ran out on the other end, sending the teams to overtime, 84-84.

Indiana began the overtime frame on an 8-2 run forcing Connecticut into a timeout with 2:54 remaining in the game, 92-86. Kelsey Mitchell scored all eight of the Fever's points to open overtime, knocking down two three-point field goals and a four-foot jumper. Connecticut closed the deficit to as close as four down the stretch, but Indiana won the overtime period 15-9 to take the 99-93 come from behind victory.

Kelsey Mitchell led the Fever with a season-high 38 points, along with one rebound, six assists and two steals in 39 minutes played. She scored 34 of her 38 points in the second half and overtime to seal the win for Indiana.

