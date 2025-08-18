Mystics vs. Sparks Postgame Information - August 17, 2025

Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. LOS ANGELES SPARKS

August 17, 2025

Mystics 95 - Sparks 86

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (95) Citron (24) Iriafen (10) Sutton (7)

Sparks (86) Hamby (26) Hamby (4) Hamby (7)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of tonight's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Sonia Citron led the Mystics with 24 points, including five three-pointers and three assists.

Citron moved into second place for points scored by a Mystics rookie in their debut season with 518 points, surpassing Nikki McCray (512 points, 1998).

She became the third rookie in Mystics history to score 500+ points in a season and the 11th overall Mystics player to do so.

Citron scored 20+ points for the seventh time this season.

She has tallied 29 double-digit scoring games, surpassing Chamique Holdsclaw (28 games, 1999) for the most by a Mystics rookie in team history.

Citron scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, her third straight game, and fourth in the last five, scoring 10+ points in the final frame.

She matched her career-high five three-pointers.

Citron became the second rookie in franchise history with multiple games of 5+ three-pointers made (Julie Vanloo, 2024).

Citron's performance marks the fourth time a Mystics rookie has recorded 20+ points and five or more three-pointers in a game.

Kiki Iriafen posted 18 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and one steal.

She recorded her sixth game with 15+ points and 10+ rebounds - the most by any rookie this season and in Mystics rookie history.

Iriafen registered her fourth consecutive double-double, tying her own franchise rookie record (May 18-25, 2025).

She became the only player in Mystics history with multiple streaks of four or more games with 10+ points and 10+ rebounds.

Recorded a career-high with seven free throws made.

Shakira Austin returned to the lineup with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists, one block, and one steal.

Austin has now posted back-to-back games with 10+ points and 5+ rebounds.

She extended her streak to six consecutive games with at least one steal.

Sug Sutton recorded eight points, seven assists, and three rebounds.

Sutton tied her season-high of seven assists, marking her seventh game this season with 5+ assists.

Alysha Clark came off the bench to record season-highs in assists (6) and rebounds (7).

Clark notched her eighth career game with 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists, and her first this season.

She became just the second Mystics reserve this season with a 5+ rebound, 5+ assist performance (last: Jade Melbourne, May 21 at Golden State).

Jade Melbourne tallied 11 points, four assists, one block and one steal.

Melbourne logged her seventh double-digit scoring performance this season - a single-season career high.

Melbourne has recorded a block in consecutive games for the second time in her career (last: August 15-17, 2024).

Emily Engstler has recorded at least one block and one assist in four straight games off the bench, tying Queen Egbo (August 6th-13th, 2023) for the longest such streak by a Mystics reserve.

She has posted multiple steals in four of her last five games.

Additional Notes:

Washington led from start-to-finish.

The Mystics shot 59.3% from the floor, the fifth-highest shooting percentage in franchise history.

It marks their best shooting percentage since September 16, 2016, against Chicago (60.8%).

Washington recorded a season-high 30 assists on 35 made field goals.

This is just the fifth 30+ assist game in franchise history (last: August 25th, 2019, vs NYL).

The Mystics made a season-high 11 three-pointers, their most since hitting 12 on September 19, 2023, against Indiana.

Washington had four or more players score in double figures for the 15th time this season.

The Mystics are 11-4 in those games.

The Mystics held Los Angeles to just 15 rebounds -the fewest by any Washington opponent this season.







