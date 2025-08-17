Indiana Fever Overcome Franchise Record 21-Point Deficit to Take Overtime Win in Connecticut

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (19-16) earned a 99-93 win over the Connecticut Sun, overcoming a 21-point deficit to set a new record for largest comeback result in franchise history. Kelsey Mitchell tied a career-high of 38 points, the most scored by a single player in the WNBA this season, including 24 points in the second half and 10 points in overtime.

Indiana struggled offensively in the first quarter, held to just 11 points with six from Odyssey Sims and five from Natasha Howard, trailing 24-11. The Sun maintained their lead in the second quarter despite eight points from Howard, with the Fever down 48-29 at halftime after losing guard Sophie Cunningham early in the quarter to injury.

Fourteen points in the third quarter from Mitchell saw the Fever pull within single digits, but a buzzer-beater from the Sun stretched Connecticut's lead back to 11 points. Indiana made it a tie game late in the fourth quarter with Mitchell scoring 10 points and Sims adding eight to send the game into overtime.

Mitchell scored the Fever's first 10 points during overtime, the second-most in an overtime period in franchise history, with Lexie Hull adding a three-pointer and Sims hitting two free throws to seal the game for Indiana.

Indiana Fever Notes:

The Indiana Fever set a new record for largest comeback victory, coming from behind 21 points and surpassing a 20-point comeback record set against Minnesota on August 3, 2019.

Mitchell matched her career high with 38 points and set a new season high. Mitchell's 38-point game also hold the franchise record for most points scored in a game.

Mitchell's 38-point game is the most points scored in a single game by any player in the WNBA.

Mitchell recorded her 11th 30+ point game of her career, surpassing Tamika Catchings for the most all-time in Fever franchise history.

Mitchell's 10 points in overtime are the second-most by a Fever player in franchise history, Tan White holding the record with 11 points scored in overtime.

Aliyah Boston moved into seventh of all-time in points in Fever history surpassing Tammy Sutton-Brown, ending the night with 14 points to give her 1,670 points across her career.

Boston earned her 15th double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds, marking a franchise record for the most double-doubles in a single season, passing teammate Caitlin Clark who recorded 14 in 2024. Boston has 39 double-doubles across her three-year career, doing so in 115 games played.

Sophie Cunningham recorded her 600th career rebound before leaving the game due to an in-game injury.

Lexie Hull recorded her 650th career point, ending the night with eight points to bring her career total to 656.

Odyssey Sims set a new season high with seven assists.

Kyra Lambert made her WNBA and Indiana Fever debut, entering the game during overtime.

