Las Vegas Aces Fly Past Dallas Wings 106-87, Extend Winning Streak to 7 Games

LAS VEGAS - Another 30-point performance from A'ja Wilson and a double-double from Chelsea Gray powered the Las Vegas Aces (21-14) to their seventh straight victory in flying past the Dallas Wings (9-26) 106-87 on Sunday afternoon in Michelob ULTRA Arena. Wilson finished with 34 points and 8 rebounds, Gray had 10 points and tied her franchise record with 14 dimes, Kierstan Bell scored 18, NaLyssa Smith contributed 14 and Jewell Loyd added 12.

Maddy Siegrist scored a high of 23 and Paige Bueckers added 18 for Dallas.

Team First Second Third Fourth Final

Aces 31 24 26 25 106

Wings 27 17 22 21 87

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 31, Dallas 27)

The teams matched pace from the jump and at 5:55 the Aces led 14-12. A 6-0 spurt from Dallas was countered by a 9-2 Aces run and with 2:06 on the clock, the Aces were back up, 23-20. Dallas tied it up with an and-1 and took a narrow 27-26 lead with 43.7 seconds on the clock. Almost 10 seconds later a Bell 3 gave the Aces a lead they would never relinquish. The Aces hit a sizzling 62.5% of their shots from the field and were 6 of 9 from 3-point, including 3 of 3 from Bell, and Dallas made 55% from the floor and 2 of 6 from distance. Bell and Wilson scored 9 apiece and Siegrist had 9 for Dallas.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 55, Dallas 44)

The Aces expanded their lead to 10 points, 41-31, in the opening minutes of the second quarter. Dallas outscored Las Vegas 6-2 over the next 2 minutes and 12 seconds, drawing to 43-47 at 5:05, but that's as close as it would come the remainder of the half. Shooting cooled for both teams, with the Aces making 40% from the field and 3 of 9 from distance; the Wings hit 42.1% from the floor and missed all 3 of their attempts behind the arc. Gray led all scorers with 10 points, Bueckers had 7 for Dallas.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 81, Dallas 66)

Dallas chipped away at the gap and narrowed the Aces lead to 61-55 at 5:33. The Wings would get no closer. The Aces outscored Dallas 20-11 to end the frame. Both teams shot an even 50% from the field, but Las Vegas hit 4 of 6 behind the arc and Dallas went 1 of 2 from distance. Wilson scored a high of 14 points and Siegrist finished with 8.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 106, Dallas 87)

Dallas got as close as 14 points, 86-74 at 6:04, but a 15-2 run (101-76) slammed the door shut on any comeback hopes. The Aces hit on 9 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point, while Dallas made 9 of 19 of its field goal attempts and missed all 6 attempts from distance. Smith scored 10 points on 4 of 4 from the field and no Dallas player scored more than 5.

KEY STATS:

The Aces shot 50% (34-68 FGs), netted 18 of 34 (.529) from 3-point, and shot 20 of 23 (.870) from the line; the Wings shot 48.7% (38-78 FGs), netted 3 of 17 (.176) from distance and shot 8 of 9 (.889) from the line.

Las Vegas scored 23 points off the Wings 13 turnovers and gave up 10 points off its own 8 miscues. The Aces tallied 9 steals compared to the Wings 5.

The Wings outrebounded the Aces 37-28.

The Wings outscored the Aces 58-32 points in the paint, 20-6 on 2nd chance points and scored 14-3 on fast break points.

There were 6 ties and 4 lead changes, all of which came in the first quarter.

GAME NOTES:

With 3 blocks, Wilson passed Ruth Riley for 9th on the all-time blocks list and now has 507. Tammy Sutton-Brown is 8th with 555.

Bell's top two career scoring games have now come against Dallas after she notched a career-high of 19 points against Dallas on July 27. Tonight, Bell set a career-high with 6 3-pointers made. She also set a new halftime high of 13 points, surpassing her previous high of 10 points, set on July 27.

With 10 points and 14 assists, Gray now has 17 career points/assists double-doubles. She is now tied with Caitlin Clark and Natasha Cloud for 5th all time.

Wilson's 34 point game makes this her 8th 30+ point game this season, which leads the league. Napheessa Collier follows with 5.

Wilson is now tied with Angel McCoughtry for 2nd all-time for 30+ point games with 32. Next up is Diana Taursi with 54.

Gray tied the franchise record and her career high for most assists in a game with 14. Previously, Gray set the record on September 8 2021, and Young equaled it on September 1, 2024.

The Aces tied their season high for 3-pointers made with 18, previously set against Golden State on August 3.

The Aces extended their consecutive sellout streak to 43.

The Aces tied their season high with 106 points, previously set when they played Dallas at home on July 27.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (maternity).

UP NEXT: With 9 games left in the regular season, the Aces will face a crucial matchup with the Atlanta Dream (21-12), who takes on Golden State later tonight. Tip off Tuesday will be at 7 p.m. PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena. The game will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV. The first 7,500 fans through the door Tuesday will receive an A'ja Wilson bobblehead.







