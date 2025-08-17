Fever Sign Odyssey Sims to Second Seven-Day Hardship Contract

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (18-16) have signed guard Odyssey Sims to a second seven-day hardship contract, the team announced today.

Signed on Aug. 10, Sims has appeared in two games for the Fever, most recently totaling 11 points and three assists against the Washington Mystics.

The Fever return to action at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Aug. 17, facing the Connecticut Sun at Mohegan Sun Arena.







